From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare ll, CFR,

has commended Mr. Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma for building resilience and focus on his quest to govern Edo State, and prayed for him not to encounter ‘regret’.

The Oba offered the prayer when Agbonayinma, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), visited his palace to formally inform him (the Oba) about his intention to contest the Edo State forthcoming governorship poll.

“A lot of persons from various political parties are contesting for this position. We have prayed for you that as you have respected your elders, you will reap the reward.

“This journey that you are about to begin, it shall be peaceful for you all. You will not encounter regret”, the Oba said.

Addressing the Benin throne earlier, Agbonayinma informed the traditional ruler that his decision to contest the governorship election is to rescue the state from underdevelopment.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the visit, Agbonayinma who represented Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, explained the reason for his visit to the palace.

He said it “is one of the things that as a Benin son or daughter, you must recognize your culture and that means our Oba, our monarch which is something we treasure, respect and appreciate so before I embark on anything whatsoever, this is the first call, to come and tell the Oba my mission, my vision for Edo State, why I have decided to throw in my weight to aspire to contest for the office of the governor of Edo State and I think he deserves to know where I stand and I’m here to let him know, as our father of all.

“Every politics is local so I am here to tell my people because it is my people that will decide who becomes their governor. I know that they believe in me, they trust me, I am tested and trusted and I would never disappoint them because I have been there before”, he stressed.

Commenting on the agitation that the governorship position should be zoned to a particular senatorial district, Agbonayinma said “Everybody has the right to aspire but it is about Edo because Edo is one. But Edo South is the majority and the majority will always have their way. The issue is about Edo and not about any senatorial district.”