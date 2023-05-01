From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has charged workers in the country to reinforce their resistance against anti-democratic forces seeking to take control of the country.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on the occasion of this year’s May Day celebration, commended the Nigerian workers for their resilience, loyalty and patriotism in serving our fatherland against all odds.

The opposition party noted ” that many Nigerians, especially workers are hurting over the outcome of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election which was characterized by multiple violations, manipulations, alteration of genuine election results and brazen subversion of the will of the people.”

It charged “workers to use their strength and pivotal position in our country to protect and defend the Nation’s Constitutional Democracy from political manipulators, who are desperate to dash the hope of Nigerians for a credible democratic leadership.