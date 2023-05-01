From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor-elect Dr Alex Otti has felicitated with Abia workers on the occasion of the 2023 May Day celebration, assuring them of good days ahead.

In a message he personally signed, Otti said he was aware as usual, that most of the workers celebrated this year’s May Day on empty stomachs as a result of non-payment of salaries, but assured them that such sad experience will become a thing of the past going forward.

He commended the workers who he said despite being owed many months of salary arrears, have ensured that the wheels of public service continue to spin.

The message titled, “At last, help is here”, read in part, “I consciously chose to address you as “fellow workers” because on Saturday, March 18, 2023, you joined thousands of passionate, enthusiastic and patriotic Abia voters to hire me as your employee. That noble and humbling decision has placed additional burden of service on my shoulders.

“On behalf of the good people of Abia State, I wish to sincerely congratulate the organised labour led by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other such bodies on this year’s celebration.

“I particularly salute our workers in the state and local government civil services, who, despite being owed many months of salary arrears, have ensured that the wheels of public service continue to spin.

“I’m aware as usual, that most of you will be celebrating this year’s May Day on empty stomachs as a result of non-payment of salaries. Be assured that such sad experience will become a thing of the past going forward. I commend your resilience, long suffering and uncommon dedication to duty in the service of our dear state.”

The Governor-elect reminded the workers that a year ago, during the same celebration, he did reassured the workers that sooner than later, the ruinous era of gloom and sobriety would give way for a new dawn of blessings and abundance.

He said he was happy today, that by the mercy of the Almighty God, “our prayer, battle cry and admonition, ‘Weep no more, help is on the way'”, has been answered and we can assuredly declare, help is here!”

Otti said he always held the view that a worker that is neglected or poorly treated is a threat to economic prosperity of a state, and argued that one of the ways to stimulate a depressed economy is to pay salaries and allowances as well as pay contractors to inject funds into the economy, which will in turn lead to increased demand for goods and services, higher productivity and job creation.

He said he was convinced that it was for this purpose God crowned their efforts with the electoral victory that has given him the platform to serve the workers.

Otti said he was not “unmindful of the enormity of the rot ravaging every sector of our economy, vis-a-vis the humongous liabilities being left behind by the outgoing PDP government, however, we are undaunted because we came prepared and will therefore hit the ground running, despite the challenges.”

He prayed as the workers celebrate, that the joy and heroism associated with being a worker, will gladden their hearts and inspire them to continue to make sacrifices for a better Abia State.