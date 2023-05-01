From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Outgoing governor of Delta State Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has appreciated members of the organised labour and workers in the state for their sustained cooperation and understanding his administration enjoyed in the past eight years.

Okowa urged the workers to sustain the tempo by extending the same hand of fellowship to the in-coming administration particularly during negotiations.

The governor spoke in Asaba on Monday during the 2023 May Day rally jointly put together by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) and their affiliate unions in the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah, Okowa said the existing cordial relationship between workers and the government have encouraged his administration to uphold its welfare and training programmes.

“No doubt, workers were also part of the massive victory our party garnered during the last Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

“Dear workers, I sincerely appeal to you to extend the same hands of fellowship to the in-coming governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and his administration.

“He is not only labour friendly, he truly understands the challenges workers face, and I assure you that he will carry workers along. Please, adopt the same calm disposition during negotiations,” he said.

The chairman of TUC in the state, Mr Martins Bolum, thanked God for seeing them through the 2023 election.

While congratulating Governor-elect Oborevwori for his victory at the polls, Bolum assured that Delta workers would remained ‘Sheriffied’

He commended Governor Okowa for his administration commitment to workers’ welfare, describing him as a labour friendly governor.

Bolum said they had a robust relationship with the outgoing governor, and commended him for the prompt payment of workers’ salaries, despite the economic crunch occasioned by COVID-19.