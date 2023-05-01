From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As the world commemorates Workers’ Day on May 1, every year, the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has commended all officers and men of the corps for contributing to national security.

He appreciated all his personnel for contributing immensely to peace, safety, and national security, as well as the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

Audi also saluted their courage for demonstrating unflinching loyalty and patriotic zeal in carrying out various national assignments despite the challenges being faced daily in the discharge of their duties to the nation.

To this end, the CG urged personnel in all formations not to relent in carrying out the mandates of the corps effectively, promising to continue to initiate policies and programmes that will benefit staff, and improve their welfare and their condition of service.

“I celebrate all my personnel today and always for their dedication, diligence, loyalty, perseverance, and commitment to national service.

“I am proud of you and salute your courage for working tirelessly every day to bring peace and stability to our society and the entire nation.

“I assure you that the management of the corps under my watch will not toy with your welfare, rather, we will continue to initiate policies and programmes that will improve your condition of service and make life more meaningful across the board,” CG said.

Audi seized the occasion of the workers’ day to pray for the repose of the souls of all the gallant officers who died while carrying out their constitutional duties over the years.

“I also remember all the gallant officers we have lost while carrying out their constitutional duties and praying for the repose of their souls.

“Be rest assured that we shall continue to pay all the benefits and entitlements of our workers, including those who are gone because that is our responsibility as leaders and a motivation to get the best out of them,” Audi assured.

The CG commends all Nigerian workers for their contribution to nation-building and wishes them the very best of celebrations nationwide.