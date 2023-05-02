From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor-elect under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani has promised to run workers’friendly Administration as soon as he takes oath of office on May 29.

In a message to mark Workers Day, Senator Sani described Kaduna State workers as resilient, resourceful and hardworking.

The governor-elect further noted that the workers have been diligent and committed to the progress and development state.

“My Administration will be workers friendly. I will prioritize your welfare and provide you with the tools and incentives that will help fire up your zeal to perform optimally. Hardwork will be rewarded. All I seek is your cooperation and total commitment.

“On this memorable occasion I pay special tribute to the resilient, resourceful and hardworking workers of Kaduna State. You have been diligent and committed to the progress and development of our dear state.

“I felicitate with Nigerian workers and the Labour Movement on the occasion of May Day Celebrations. You have made immeasurable contributions to the building and sustenance of the Nigerian State. Your sacrifices are well documented and deeply cherished by Nigerians.

“Our nation has been going through challenges. It is heart-warming to note that you have not wavered in your belief in the country and commitment to national progress and development.

“You have stoutly defended our democracy and the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Nigerian people. You stand for national unity at all times. Nigerian workers and indeed the Labour Movement are the key pillars of Nigeria’s progress and unity”. Senator Uba Sani said.