…As Obi storms Eagle Square

… Our leaders treat us with scorn- Labour

…Says controversies over venue indicates battle ahead for Nigerians

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the in-coming administration to continue to respect workers’ rights by observing the four pillars of decent work which includes promoting jobs and enterprises, guaranteeing rights at work, extending social protection, and promoting social dialogue for consensus building and maintenance of a sound national industrial relations system.

The President who spoke at the Workers’ Day Celebration at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Monday, said that the elements of decent work concur with his commitment to reduce poverty and forge a path to achieving equitable, inclusive and sustainable development, and ultimately peace and security in communities.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha at the occasion, Buhari said: “The government affirms the need for the enthronement of decent work which sums up the aspiration that all people have for their working lives; for work that is productive, delivers a fair income with security and social protection, safeguards basic rights, offers equality of opportunity and treatment, prospects for personal development and the chance for recognition and to have your voice heard. These elements of decent work concur with our commitment to reduce poverty and forge a path to achieving equitable, inclusive and sustainable development, and ultimately peace and security in communities.

“Workers’ rights coupled with socio-economic justice make a happy workplace. We therefore agree that a fair economic structure targeted at creating opportunities for all to succeed irrespective of sex, race/ethnicity, age, disability, creed, religion, etc. is sine qua non for progress and development.

“Once again, it is Workers’ Day popularly and globally known as May Day. It is a day set aside for the celebration of workers and their immeasurable contribution to the wealth of nations. The day has its root in the historical struggles to gain the attribute of dignity in labour. It came with a price of heroes past commemorated in the world of work to remind us that labour as a tool of production has been a “voice” and that “voice” has to be heard in our quest for sustainable development and economic growth.

Speaking further, he said: “With the help of these Institutions, a conglomeration of rights and principles pertaining to workers’ rights have been enunciated and some of those rights have been identified as fundamental and as such have been

entrenched as a yardstick for compliance amongst nations in terms of workers’ right violations or promotion. I regard the theme for this year’s celebration as apropos considering that this marks my last attendance at the nation’s May Day’s celebration in my capacity as the President and Commander – in – Chief of the Armed Forces. We have gone through the trios of negotiations and collective bargaining mechanisms utilising the Instrument of social dialogue and like in any other human relationships, sometimes we disagree to agree or agree to disagree but always progressively seeking a consensus for a better society and economic growth.”

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) President Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, who stormed the venue amidst a cheering crowd underscored it the importance of the theme of the event, “Workers Rights and Socioeconomic Justice”, adding that he aspired to build a nation where workers would be happy to work and citizens would be proud to call their own.

Obi said: “I am here on a solidarity visit. As leaders, we are all workers. All of us are workers. I thank you Mr president for what you are doing. The topic of today is socio-economic justice. When you talk about it, we talk about justice for all. We want to build a country where Nigerians will be proud to say that they are Nigerians. A country where people will not be struggling to go out. A country where workers will be working and say that they are happy. And that is why we say we want to move the country from consumption to production. I encourage you to continue what you are doing. There is not other country we have aside this and we must build for it our children.”

On their parts, the the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) lamented that Nigerian leaders have continued to treat workers with disdain with welfare being handled as though it’s charity, despite their immeasurable contribution to the growth and development of the nation.

In a speech jointly read by the NLC and TUC presidents, Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo respectively, the Congresses questioned why a government would owe salaries of its workers for years without any remorse, asserting that any nation that is thinking seriously about development will not joke with its workforce.

The Organised Labour noted that societies cannot make progress if workers are not treated fairly, advising that if the government and social partners want increased productivity then, they must be prepared to treat workers better.

The Labour movement said the country’s just concluded general election remains the most distorted, corrupted and abused, saying that it marked a dangerous watershed in the nation’s political engagement as a people and as a nation.

“It brought with it huge opportunities for our nation to turn the corner and become great or to continue to dwell in the cesspit of underdevelopment.” It said.

It further asserted that controversies surrounding the approval of venue for the event, indicated the kind of battle ahead for citizens of the country.

The Labour bodies, however assured that despite all odds, the movement remained stronger than ever before as its is on a rebound to overcoming most of its challenges of the past.

It noted that efforts were being made to reinvent itself by digging deep into the Congresses and resolving the internal contradictions that had long weakened the movement.

“This will help us to purge ourselves of the obfuscating shibboleths that weigh us down so that we can build greater strength and capacities to engage the realities that confront us both as workers and a people.

“However, many challenges still abound. These are both within and without our ranks while others are generated by those forces who lack the requisite understanding of what trade unions represent. As a result, our movement continues to experience threats and attacks from forces who are determined to corner unduly larger percentages of the earth’s resources to the detriment of workers and global majority. They seek to weaken and strangulate trade unions as a credible voice and platform for the articulation and protection of the rights and privileges of workers and masses. Rights to organise and collectively bargain including to freely associate have variously been trampled upon by these forces especially in our clime with brazen impunity.

“The withdrawal of the approval given to us long time ago to use the Eagle Square which is our traditional ground few days to today and the eventual re-validation is a clear signal of the intention of those who have captured the corridors of power. Nigeria is at the crossroads, and requires an honest and concerted effort to sail to safety. We have discovered that the more some patriotic Nigeria work to sustain the unity of the country and economy the more some tear us apart. They do not really care about what befalls the country because they have dual citizenship. ns!

Labour called on the Judiciary to exercise due diligence in its handling of the various elections petitions presently before them.

“Nigerians expect the processes to be transparent and in keeping with the rules of the game and avoid actions that would further alienate them from the people. We see in the present election petitions huge opportunities for the nation’s Judiciary to redeem itself, restore its dignity and ascend that moral height once again as the revered true champion of the people and our nation.

“Our promise is that the trade union movement in Nigeria using its various networks will monitor diligently the handling of the various petitions in our different courts to ensure that Justice is done. We urge the Judiciary to stop the delay

“We must stand together now more than ever before to withstand the forces that are crystallizing against us. The nation needs us! The masses need us! Market men and women need us! Students need other and other different segments of the society across the geographical spread need us! We must stand together with them!. Our strength is in standing together both as workers and as a people!” It said.