As Ojotu promises labour friendly legislations

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor-elect Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia has sent warm greetings to Benue workers, advising them to remain steadfast in the hope that good days are just by the corner.

Alia stated this in a goodwill message, signed by his media aide, Isaac Uzaan, a to all workers in the state as they join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2023 International Workers’ Day.

The Governor-elect said May Day is set aside to formally acknowledge and celebrate the amazing efforts of all workers, particularly those who put in extra energy in building societies and nations.

Alia described civil service as the engine room of every functional government, regretting however, that the Benue civil service has become very epileptic and in state of a near collapse with lot of backlog of unpaid salaries, pensions and gratuities.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the manner to which the outgoing government remained aloof to issues of pensions and salaries, stressing that the non payment of the arrears of workers’ salaries has not only caused untold hardships but has dampened the morale of Benue workers.

Alia promised to infuse life into the civil service to keep it working.

He said “Our workers are the inspiration for all of us; their hard work and dedication motivate others to work for the growth and development of the state.”

He therefore called on the people to honour the efforts and salute the hard work of Benue workers, saying without workers, no nation can walk the path of success and progress.

Meanwhile, House of Representatives Member-elect, Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, Ojotu Ojema, has described Benue workers as heroes of the Benue society.

Ojotu, in a statement, while congratulating Benue workers, especially those from Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, as they join their colleagues all over the world to celebrate Workers Day, said “You are the unsung heroes of our Constituency, State and the country generally because of your immense contribution to the overall development of our nation.”

While acknowledging some of the challenges facing the workers, especially, difficulty in regular payment of salaries and other welfares due to paucity of funds as a result of Global Economic Crunch, Ojotu said, “I wish to assure you that things will get better with time.

Ojotu who was a former chairman of Nigeria Civil Service Union, (NCSU), Benue State council said “Although I have moved into political terrain, I was one of you in the past, I will continue to be by you and for you all times.

“As you celebrate Workers Day today, I wish to assure you that as your representative at the Green Chamber of the 10th National Assembly, I will bring up, support any legislation that is geared towards the upliftment of your welfare and general well being,” he promised.