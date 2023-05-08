From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated its call for a sit-at-home on May,30 to commemorate people of the South East who died on course of the Biafra struggle.

According to a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful,there would be no movement of air and road transport on this day,all businesses premises including schools he said are requested to shutdown.

He said “We remember those who died in the Nigeria genocidal war against Biafra, the mothers and fathers bombed in the market places, hospitals, churches, and those children that the Nigeria government starved to their early death. We can not forget them till eternity.

“We also remember the victims of the Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, and Sahara desert who died on the way to Europe in an attempt to escape the draconian and wicked economic and political policies against Biafrans by the Nigeria State.

“We must remember those who died in slave chains and in tortures from Slave Masters hands, those thrown over board, and those that preferred death than to be taken as slaves. We remember them all.

“We remember our eternal leader Ikemba Nnewi Dikedioranma DIM Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, General Philip Efiong, Dr Frank Opigo Okon ko Ndem, Col. Achuzie, Bruce Mayrock, Christian Aid workers, Biafra Aid Volunteers, and many others whose contribution during Biafra the Nigerian genocide against Biafrans who are the reason why we are alive today”. Powerful said.

Also remebered Powerful said are “IPOB members who were brutally murdered during peaceful protests and rallies, those murdered in Aba, Onitsha, Asaba, Igweocha, Enugu, Nkpor, Ebonyi in cold blood by murderous Nigeria Army at the resident of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU in 2017.

“We remember our Ikonso and other gallant ESN volunteers who were murdered by Nigeria State because they were defending our land against State sponsored terrorism. We also remember His Majesty and Lolo Sally Isreal Okwu Kanu, whose lives were cut short from the shocks they received when the Nigeria Army invaded, murdered, and desecrated their Royal Palace”.

Powerful also disclosed that this year’s event will be special, and the one day sit-at-home will be total and will be from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Powerful also added ” Biafrans in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria are encouraged to join the seat at home order on that day its only one day”.

But Powerful has advised all those observing the directive to avoid endangering their lives or their businesses by engaging in unlawful activities.