From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The former Chief of Staff to Imo State Government, Uche Nwosu, has said that nothing would stop the All Progressive Party’s Bola Tinubu from being sworn in as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come May 29th.

Nwosu while speaking with some journalists in Abuja yesterday stated that the case at the Tribunal would continue while he will be sworn in, adding that it is the outcome of the case that will justify his fate.

He said “Nothing will stop Tinubu’s swearing in. If they don’t swear him in, who becomes the President? INEC has already declared him the President-elect and as far as the law is concerned, nothing can stop him from being sworn in as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“So if anybody is going to court and saying don’t swear Tinubu in, so what do we do? What happens after 29th May, should we be without a President?

“I think the amended electoral law should have provided that before swearing in, the issue of election matters would have ended. But since it’s not there, Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29th and the Tribunal will still continue.

“Haven’t you seen where Governors are been removed, didn’t we see what happened in Osun State the first judgement, haven’t we seen in Bayelsa where the ruling party was removed. Nobody is above the law, if at the end of the day, the Tribunal says it’s not or it is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that’s the President then that will determine the matter.

“But the fact that we are saying he should not be sworn in or there shouldn’t be a swearing in ceremony, it’s not good for the country.”

Despite huge loans that will be incurred by the incoming administration, Nwosu urged the next government to borrow only when it will benefit Nigerians.

This was as he called for a fix to Nigeria’s employment woes so as to tackle poverty.

He further added that unemployment is the major challenge of the country and once the incoming government can address it, Nigeria would be a better place,”Once this administration is able to tackle this issue of unemployment the issue of poverty will reduce, there will be food on the table of most Nigerians.”