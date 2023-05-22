From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have warned against any protest ahead of the inauguration of the 4th Executive Governor of the state which holds on Monday,May 29th,2023.

Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement said the command had received a credible intelligence report of planned protest by some aggrieved persons over the outcome of Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

She said the command will not tolerate any form of protest in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command wishes to notify the general public that all forms of Protests

before, during and after the May 29th 2023 inauguration by any aggrieved party or supporters on the just concluded Gubernatorial, National and State House Of Assembly elections will not be tolerated.

“This is on the backdrop of Intelligence report that some Persons or group of Persons are planning to protest, thereby causing insecurity in the State.

“The Commissioner Of Police advises that aggrieved Persons/group of Persons should have confidence in the Court and as such, they should wait for the Outcome of the tribunal verdict on the cases already in Court.

“Consequently, the Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person(s) or group of Persons who violate this order or deliberately cause the breakdown of law and order in whatever manner or form.Those culpable will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law as Police Operatives have been deployed strategically and directed to ensure full enforcement.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Faleye S. Olaleye psc enjoins members of the Public to be law-abiding, shun all forms of violence and cooperate with Security Agencies as measures have been put in place to protect lives and property of the Citizens.

“The Commissioner of Police further reassures the Citizens of the Command continuous commitment to discharge its duties professionally in consonance with constitutional Provisions and other extant Laws” the statement said.