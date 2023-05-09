Enugu State Inauguration Committee said it has not issued or released any programme of events in respect of the inauguration ceremony of the incoming administration of Peter Ndubuisi Mbah on May 29.

Reacting to the purported programme of events circulating on social media, Secretary of the committee, Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, in a statement, said it was “fake and should be completely disregarded.”

Ogbu-Nwobodo disclosed “the inauguration committee set up by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is charged with the responsibility of overseeing the planning and execution of the ceremonies for the inauguration of Mbah and his deputy governor-elect, Ifeanyi Ossai, slated for May 29, 2023.”

He said the inauguration committee will unveil the official programme of events for the inauguration ceremony in due course.