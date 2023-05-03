From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Transition committees set up by the outgoing and incoming administrations in Benue state are currently at war with each other over the submission of handover reports.

Recall that, in a press statement issued by the team constituted by the Benue State Governor-Elect, the group had accused the state Transition Committee put in place by the Governor of the state of delaying the presentation of handover notes to it.

They had demanded among others immediate submission of, “Comprehensive Handover Notes covering the period of 2015 to 2023 for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including the Debt Profile and the state of finances of the State.

The incoming transition committee led by its Chairman and Secretary, Chief Mike Iordye and Dan Ashiekaa, respectively also demanded among other things, “updated employee list for state and Local Governments and payroll for the month of November 2022, comprehensive list of IDPs and their respective camps, Pension Payroll for the month of February 2020 for the state pensioners.

But in reply, the outgoing transition committee led by Prof. Anthony Ijohor, SAN, Secretary to Benue State Government said Benue state government does not have a parallel government.

Ijohor said the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not provide for a parallel government in any state.

“Governor Samuel Ortom remains the Governor of Benue State till May 29, 2023, and he is expected to hand over to the Governor-elect and not a transition committee. The demand made by the team of the Governor-elect is therefore unconstitutional and an aberration.

“The Benue State Transition Committee already held its inaugural meeting where it was agreed that Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies will subsequently brief the Committee.

“We expect the team of the incoming Governor to cooperate with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition of power, instead of going to the press to raise unfounded alarms.”