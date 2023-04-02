– we’re ready to defend democracy, Tinubu mandate with our last drop of blood.

From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

A Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Odua Progressive Care Initiative (OPCI) yesterday warned against calling for interim government ahead of inauguration of the president elect.

The president of the group, Maruff Olanrewaju made the warning while addressing newsmen on the state of the nation, in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

According to him, “It is no more news that Nigeria had her general election on 25th of February to March 18th across all the thirty-six (36) states of the federation and federal capital territory Abuja. It is a common phenomenon in politics that some will win and some will lose, the winner has emerged as well as the losers,

“It is undisputable fact that Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the election with over eight million votes and he was declared by INEC chairman Professor Mahmoud Yakubu and a certificate of return was given to him.

“After the declaration of winners by INEC, some opposition political parties raised alarm and they were advised to seek redress through the legal means in the court of law by General Muhammad Buhari the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of which we believe it’s part of democracy.

“It came to us as a surprise the action of some hooligans, criminals, enemies of democracy and enemies of our dear nation calling for a military coup and interim government instead of proper handing over to the president-elect on May 29.

“OPCI, as an organization that believes in the efficacy of law, democracy and the unity of Nigeria, we shall not and we will not fold our hands and be watching these elements of destruction to truncate our democracy, if it was done successfully on June 12 election in 1993, we will not allow it to repeat itself on February 25, 2023 election, we will do everything possible to defend the democracy and the mandate given to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We will mobilize all the sister’s organizations, Yoruba sons and daughters within and outside the country to defend the said mandate. We are ready to lay down our lives if the situation demands, we will not allow any intruder or any parasite individual or group of people to dethrone our democracy, we are ready to defend it with the last drop of our blood.

“We hereby call on Nigerians who are in support of democracy and the unity of our dear nation to remain calm in face of any provocation as President Muhammad Buhari will not leave a bad accident or history for himself like that of General Ibrahim Babangida on June 12 election” he said.

