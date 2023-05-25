From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja, has completed a 3-day Induction Course to train officers who have been appointed as Chief Security Officers (CSOs), Aide-de-Camps (ADCs), Orderlies to State Governors and other Very Important Persons (VIPs).

A total of 53 CSO’s, ADC’s, and 18 Orderlies attended the three day induction course which held at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall. The training centered on the duties expected of them and responsibilities while carrying out protective services in their different postings, Rules of Engagement and Standard Operational Procedures to apply in various simulated situations as well as specific policies and etiquettes for strict adherence.

Seasoned officers with a wealth of experiential knowledge, led by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, were on the ground to coordinate the course.

A statement by the force public relations officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi, said the Inspector-General of Police emphasized the role of professionalism and commitment in effectively carrying out these specialized policing services and charged the officers and men to continuously develop themselves for efficiency.

