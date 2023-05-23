From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Group under the auspices of Professional for Good Governance (PGG) has said with May 29, a few days away, and the inauguration of brand new State Executive Governors in 28 States of the Federation, Enugu State in particular will witness good governance because the governor-elect, Peter Mbah is literally a bag full of ideas.

The Professionals said they are concerned about the quality of leadership and the prospects before the people of Enugu State, believing that Mbah will hit the ground running as soon as he is being sworn in as the substantive governor.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Spokesman of the group, Ogbonna Nwaiwu said there was no doubt that the governor-elect will live up to the expectations of the people, considering the quality of his manifestos during electioneering campaign.

Parts of the statement read, “Indeed, his extraordinary disposition to the task ahead was manifest from the start, from his campaign manifesto to the grasp of the issues and the challenges facing Enugu State; from his commitment to berthing a New Enugu State to the passion that saw him through the electoral process; and from his promise to light up Enugu, and provide pipe borne water within the first 180 days of his stewardship, Barrister Peter Ndubuisi Mbah offers renewed hope to Ndi’Enugu.

“There is a fervency in the land that calls for responsible and responsive watchmen at different leadership strata, it is that fervency that inspires our group to search out and align with Leaders who are ready to lead right. We are committed to supporting the prepared to do justice to the letters of their manifesto, whilst challenging those who apparently may not be very prepared to take a cue from those who like Barrister Peter Mbah shows the readiness to hit the ground running from the moment he takes the Oath of Office.

“Clearly Ndi’Enugu are set for a new dawn, a new deal and a new day in leadership. It is palpable, we feel it, and we can see so much happening even before the swearing-In of the incoming Governor of Enugu State Barrister Peter Mbah.

“Are you aware that at his personal cost, facilities and materials necessary for the lighting up of strategic areas in the State, and materials relevant for the pipe borne water he promised within his first 180 days are being assembled?.

“Are you aware that he has assembled a Team of Experts, Technocrats, Eggs heads, Professionals and Ideologues to give life and proactive strategic input to the details of his manifesto, a document he respects as proof of his social contract with Ndi’Enugu?.

“Are you aware that Barrister Peter Mbah is not just a Technocrat in Politics, but a Lawyer, an accomplished Businessman and one who has the requisite governmental experience necessary to take Enugu State to a new pedestal. Are you aware that he is competent, that he has the capacity, that he is credible, that he is compassionate and that he has the commitment necessary and relevant to build an Enugu State that works for all?.

“As the Peter Ndubuisi Mbah era beckons we wish Ndi’Enugu the best, and pray that the Almighty grant the incoming Governor the candour and the composure to deliver, and to make real the elaborate promises and projections he has on paper.

“We wish Ndi’Enugu the best, and pray that across the States of the Federation leaders become responsible and responsive to the people.

“As Barrister Peter Ndubuisi Mbah takes over as the Governor of Enugu State on 29th of May, 2023, we wish him well”.

END.