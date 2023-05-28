By CHUKWUDI NWEJE

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has congratulated the people of the state for their resilience over the past 24 years of All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state.

The party said that despite the hardship that May 29 remains a time of retrospection and reflection by all Nigerians on what should be done to get Nigeria to the Promised Land.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Hakeem Amode in a May 29 Congratulatory message to Lagosians called on the people to get involved in how the state is being run rather than allowing a few set of people to continue determining the future of Lagos State.

He said, “May 29 marks another remembrance of the day Nigeria transited from military rule to civilian rule in 1999. Whatever the nation is going through now will not take the shine off the celebration of return to democracy by Nigeria. We believe that May 29 of every year calls for retrospection and reflection by all Nigerians on what we need to do to get our nation to the Promised Land.

“Time has come for all Lagosians to get involved in how the state is being run rather than allowing a few set of people to continuing determining the future of the our dear state.

“We must all join hands to build a Lagos can we be proud of, a Sate that harnesses her resources for the good of her people and that recognizes the fact that the commonwealth of the state should be judiciously distributed among the mass of the people.”

Amode said that the inauguration of Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu notwithstanding, that the PDP will pursue its petition at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal untill it reclaims its mandate.

He said democracy is about service and providing opportunities for the people to enjoy better life, a dividend he said the APC has failed to provide in its 24 years ruling Lagos.

Amode said Nigerians are anxious to return to the glory days when the PDP controlled the Federal Government and vowed that the PDP will reverse the situation in Lagos when it takes power.

He further said, “We recall the years that the PDP was in power from 1999 to 2015 at the centre, those were perhaps the best moments of Nigeria, when the cost of living was relatively low, when Nigerians could afford basic things of life, and the level of insecurity then was very very minimal.

He further said, “Democracy is meant to be an opportunity for the people to enjoy better life and the state to be massively developed for the good of all.

“Unfortunately, what we have experienced in the last few years is a situation, where a section of people benefit from all we all suffered for.

“As a party, the PDP believes in extending the dividends of democracy to all Lagosians. That is what we stand for at the national level and that is what the Lagos State chapter of the PDP stands for.

“We will continue to pursue this in and outside government and we hope that very soon our party would be given the opportunity to serve in the state and at the federal level once again.

“At that time, the people would know the difference as we believe they have known who actually loves them with what we have experienced in the last eight years of APC at the center, but we know that our state will rise again and we will all benefit from what God has endowed Lagos with.”