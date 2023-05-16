Praises police, US stand

By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere has said that all hands must be on deck to ensure a hitch-free inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on May 29.

It noted that the present democratic dispensation has been hectic and that nothing should be done to truncate it.

National Publicity Secretary of the organisation Jare Ajayi, in a statement Tuesday, commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Alkali Baba and the government of the United States of America (USA) for their warning to potential troublemakers to steer clear of the inauguration venue.

The IGP in a statement Monday warned would-be troublemakers to stay away from the inauguration as the said date is sacrosanct, and the police and other security agencies are determined to deal with anyone caught trying to disrupt the exercise.

The US had also on Monday announced that it would impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle.

Afenifere praised the security agencies and the US government on their stand to ensure the smooth inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May 29

The organisation appeal to aggrieved individuals and political parties to allow the legal process already initiated at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to run its course.

Meanwhile, the organisation also cautioned the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari to rethink the proposed $800 million loan facility it is sourcing from the World Bank as it would be adding more to the already huge debt burden which the Debt Management Office (DMO) put at over N77 trillion.

Ajayi noted that Nigeria’s debt burden in 2015 when President Buhari came to power was N12.6 trillion but is now hovering around N80 trillion, adding that the development is undesirable and regrettable.

He expressed hope and confidence that despite such a debt profile, the incoming administration of Asiwaju Tinubu will be able to meet the high expectations of Nigerians and bring the country back from the precipice.