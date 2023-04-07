From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has promise to ensure a seamless transition come May 29th, 2023.

Governor stated this on Friday, during an interview on AriseTV.

The Governor has also offered himself to be probed by the incoming Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia administration saying he has governed the state transparently and he has nothing to hide.

He he however explained that at the moment, he is concerned with ensuring a seamless transition and has set up his team as well as extended a hand of fellowship to the Governor- elect to join the team in accomplishing the task.

The Governor who said he is already writing his hand over notes added that he has also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to do the same.

The Governor cautioned the incoming Governor to desist from interfering in his affairs until he is sworn-in on May 29, 2023, saying “until then, I remain Governor and will continue to execute my work”.

“I have extended a hand of fellowship and ask him to nominate people to join my transition committee. They will work together. We have nothing to hide.

“We are prepared to give everything that is needed and ensure a seamless transition to the new administration. I do not have any quarrel with them. I know that the man who contested with him has issues and has gone to the Tribunal.

“My duty is to work out a transition that will hand over power to him and that I’m committed to do and have no issues with that whatsoever.

“I want to admonish him to wait when he takes over, if you want to probe, you probe. If you want to find out certain things that happened during my eight years tenure, you can go ahead and do it.

“But now, I’m the Governor of Benue State until May 29, 2023 and will continue to execute my work till when I will hand over to him and he will be sworn in.

“Whatever he has for the people of the state, he can go ahead and do it. I will advise him to concentrate on what he will do better than what I have done so that he can be appreciated.

“I am willing to hand over to him peacefully and have chosen not to be involved in violence in any form so as not to aggravate the problem of our people. That is why people may think we were taken unaware.

“My duty is to prepare a hand over notes which am already doing and have set up my team. Every MDA is preparing hand over notes and if there are any issues arising thereof, we are ready to respond to them”, he assured.