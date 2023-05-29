– Promised to be a Servant Leader

– Extend hands of Friendship to Political Opponents

– Dissolves cabinet, Relieves all political office holders

By Billy Graham Abel Yola

Governor Ahamadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has promised to live up to the expectations of the electorates in Adamawa who trusted him him with their votes.

Fintiri who made the promise in his speech immediately after his inauguration into office for his second term as Governor, said he will continue to serve citizens of Adamawa in humility.

“I will also not fail you. I will continue to serve you in absolute humility and devotion to your needs and expectations

” I will continue to appropriate your resources to improve your living condition, and in the same way, secure the future for our children so that, they too, can be as productive and fulfilled in their aspirations as their counterparts anywhere in the world”, the governor promised.

The Gov. Fintiri maintained that he will uphold the oath he has taken as he did in 2019, describing it as a sacred act and a covenant with God.

The governor who was full of appreciation to the people for bringing him back to office, thanked citizens of Adamawa for being calm and law abiding in the face of deliberate provocation.

“I must thank you, the overwhelming voters of Adamawa State, for being calm and law abiding when our State was seen as a flashpoint, where impunity and flagrant unconstitutionality was hatched to truncate not just the process of electing your leaders, but force democracy to its knees.

Not only did you go out to vote during the run and rerun, you formed an electoral human shield and protected your votes. You protected your State from a deliberately provoked slide into anarchy.

” Today, we have peacefully reinvented ourselves and the way and manner the elections matters were resolved in the State has become a reference point in how to peacefully resist electoral brigandage with civility. For this, I owe you an eternal gratitude”, Fintiri stated.

The governor maintained that the elections have come and gone and the people have made their choices known on whom they trust to govern them, now is time for healing our land, he therefore extend hands of friendship to all his opponent to build a better and great Adamawa.

“The time then has come for the healing of our land. We must submit to the culture and norm of peaceful coexistence that Adamawa is known for.

“It is indeed a collective enterprise. I want to extend my hands of fellowship and bond of friendship to my brothers and sisters on the other side of the political divide.

” I call on them to join me in building a State that we all, irrespective of political affiliations, will be proud to call our home. Nobody should be use or allow himself to be used as an agent of violent disorder.

“We remain the proud sons and daughters of Adamawa State, and no disruptive influences of politics should break the cords of our togetherness.

Fintiri took time to tell the success story of his 11- point agenda which cuts across different sectors of the economy: Security of Lives and Property, Education and Human Capital Development, Transparency and Accountability, Improved Internally Generated Revenue.

Others include Rural Infrastructure and Urban Renewal and Water Supply, Agricultural Development and Food Security, Healthcare and Human Services, Youth and Women Development, Commerce and Industry, Civil Service Reforms and Environment and Climate Change.

Four years ago, when you first entrusted us with your mandate, we came in handy with the 11- Point Agenda, today, even our detractors admit that as a government, we have performed creditably well on each item on the agenda”, he affirmed.

Earlier before his inauguration, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri had dissolved the State Executive Council and relieved all political office holders of their appointments including Chairmen of Boards and Parastatals.

The Governor has also directed all the affected appointees to hand over government property in their custody to the most senior civil servants in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Fintiri who begins his second term in office on Monday 29th May, 2023 however, excluded political office-holders in statutory commissions from the directive.

While appreciating the contributions of the affected appointees to the development of the state, the Governor wished them success in their next endeavours.