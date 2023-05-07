• Disowns fake programme of events in circulation

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Transition Council (PTC) has announced that the approved events to herald the presidential inauguration on May 29, would commence on Monday, May 22.

PTC, therefore, disowned a fake programme of events for the inauguration currently in circulation on the social media.

According to a statement issued by the Director, Information, Willie Bassey, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman Presidential Transition Council (PTC), Boss Mustapha explained that the inauguration committee of the PTC has reached advanced stage in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on May 29.

He disclosed that the approved programme of events would be unveiled at a World Press Conference scheduled for Thursday, May 18.

The chairman cautioned purveyors of fake news to desist forthwith from peddling falsehood in an attempt to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.