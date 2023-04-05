From Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has appointed the immediate past deputy Gicernor of the State, Architect Audu Katagum as Chairman of Transition Committee.

Inaugurating the Committee on Wednesday at Government House, Bauchi, Governor Mohammed disclosed that his Principal Private Secretary, PPS, Samaila Bruga would serve as the secretary of the Committee.

“Since we have been reelected to continue, it would be assumed that it is the same government that has been brought in to continue with its good work and, ordinarily there would be no need for any transition,” he stated.

“We have however decided to constitute a transition committee, not for the purpose of handing over, but for a similar transition to higher level of.perfirmace to our government.

“We are indeed irrevocably committed to ensuring that at the end of our four years second tenure Bauchi State could be favourably compared to any state in Nigeria”

Mohammed said membership of the committee was drawn from all the 20 local government areas in the state for inclusiveness and geopolitical representation but expressed misgivings with the list if members of the Transition Committee presented to him

“I have gone through the list and there is no parity and there is no equity in the local government character so l have jettison it,” he revealed.

“Suffice to say Chairman of the Committee is Architect Audu Katagum and the Secretary would be my PPS.

“The rest of the members would be carefully and diligently selected because.l don’t want to exclude anybody, I don’t to annoy any one of you.

“The list as it is does not show this kind of recognition and reward that l would have wanted embedded in the composition of the committee.

“We would therefore come out with a list with the Chairman and the Secretary soon as possible.

“But all Comssioners and heads of extra ministerial committee are part of the committee, Chairmen of Local Government Areas are part of the committee”

Governor Mohammed disclosed that the terms of reference of the Transition Committee is to collect handing over notes from all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Transition Committee is also saddled with the responsibility to provide comprehensive data on the projects and programmes executed by the present administration from 2019 to date

Others are to look into problems of the MDAs and their effects on campaign promises, to provide road map for the New Bauchi Project, and to ascertain if there is any outstanding recurrent expenditure especially, in the areas of salaries,. pension in all MDAs and Local Government Areas.

“It is my hope that members would justify the confidence repose in them,” he said, calling on MDAs in the state to give maximum cooperation to the Transition Committee

Responding, the Chairman of the Transition Committee, Katagum expressed delight for being chosen to serve in the committee.

“We were choose because of our experience, our diligence and honesty in what we do in our lives,” he said.

Katagum thanked the Governor for the appointment and assured the Committee would do its utmost best to do what is expected of it.

“A lot of people might think it is a simple matter because it is a government that is transiting to the same government,” he observed.

“But the situation here is that we have a government that has performed very very well and we need to improve on that performance so it is not an easy task.

“I would crave the indulgence of all of us to really put our heads down to produce a road map of what is expected to be done in Bauchi from 2023 to 2027.

“There are other things l wanted to say but since we have a problem with the list, we have to go back and look at it and then formally tell everybody who is included after the most important ones that the the governor has spoken about”