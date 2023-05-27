As Nigeria marks the 2023 Children’s Day, stakeholders in Benue state have stated that the children in the state are faced with lots of challenges.

The theme for this year’s celebration is, “The State of Nigeria Children Today: Proper Parenting for Value Re-orientation and National Consciousness.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Tabitha Igirgi, made this disclosure on Saturday, at the Children’s Day celebration held at Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, IBB Square, Makurdi.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Joy Adole, stated “The Benue child is faced with so many challenges such as child abuse, broken homes, growing up in Internally Displaced People’s, (IDPs) Camp and poverty.

She said government at all levels must make concerted efforts to protect the rights of children and ensure they have a good and quality life to enable them to develop optimally and be able to contribute to the development of the nation.

Mrs Igirgi also urged parents in the state have been urged to inculcate the spirit of patriotism, nationalism and national consciousness in their children to achieve a better society as future leaders.

“Parents must also put in more effort in bringing up their children by teaching them the tenets of a good society, self-discipline and hard work,” she said.

She reiterated that Children’s Day is a day for celebrating children and raising awareness about their rights, health and well-being saying it is the duty of every member of the society to ensure the children are not shortchanged.

Head of the Association of Vulnerable Children Mrs Maratha Akogwu called on parents and caregivers to do more to inculcate good morals and better upbringing.

Also, the Speaker, Benue State Children’s Parliament, Ugboho Callistus, who spoke on behalf of the Benue child, called on the government to encourage children that are from less privileged backgrounds by giving them scholarship.

He said this would enable them to access quality education like their mates from well-to-do homes.