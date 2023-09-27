Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has extended his heartfelt greetings to the entire Muslim community in Zamfara and Nigeria on the auspicious occasion of Maulud.

The 12th day of Rabi’ul Awwal ( Islamic calendar) is celebrated as the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet, Muhammad (peace be upon him).

In a statement on Wednesday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Lawal urged the nation’s Muslim community to cherish the occasion of Maulud and reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

He added that the Governor charged the Muslims to pray for peace and prosperity in Zamfara State and Nigeria.

“I congratulate fellow Muslims on witnessing the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, the blessed day on which the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was born.

“Today is a day of great significance as we come together to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who dedicated his life to spreading peace and love.

“Maulud should be a day of reflection on our lives. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) demonstrated love for all, even towards his enemies. He symbolises love and efficiency and he is a model of mercy for humanity.

“Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) exhibited exceptional patience and forgiveness, virtues we should strive to emulate, especially in these trying moments.

“Let us unite and fervently pray for the restoration of peace in our beloved state of Zamfara and our great nation, Nigeria.

“Our collective prayers have the power to bring about positive change,” the Governor said.