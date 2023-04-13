• Matriculates First Set of MBBS Students, Nursing, Law, Others to Follow

From Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Modibbo Adama University, Yola has matriculated about 6005 students for its combined sessions for 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 admissions sessions.

According to the university, a total of 4046 students were admitted into the regular undergraduates students programme, 1789 were also admitted into the distance learning program and another 170 students were admitted into the Sandwich degree programme.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Liman Tukur made this known at the matriculation ceremony of the new students, Thursday, in Yola, Adamawa state

While welcoming the new students, Liman Tukur charges the students to be good ambassadors of the institution and to live according to the guidelines and rules of the institutions in order to succeed in their academic endeavor.

Tukur said the increase in the numerical strength of students admitted into the institution this session is a direct result of the conversion of the university from a Technology based University into a conventional university which has now allowed the institution to introduce new courses including the MBBS.

Speaking at the occasion, Tukur said, “My dear students you must now realize that you are embarking on a critical journey in your life and as university students there are high expectation of you in the larger society. You are now expected to be more circumspect and take responsibility for your actions; this you must take serious, as you all are ambassadors of this institution at all times during your stay and eventual completion of your studies.

“The matriculation signifies your formal admission into the large academic community of the Modibbo Adama University presenting a unique platform not just for knowledge acquisition but also a significant opportunity at moulding and shaping your character to be able to live and compete in this ever dynamic and changing world.”

Speaking on the significance and uniqueness of this year’s admission, Tukur said, “This year’s matriculation highlights a giant leap in the number of students compared to previous years.

“This is a result of the rapid growth and expansion the institution is witnessing mainly due to the conversion of the University from its former science and technology bias to a conventional one.

“We have admitted students into our previously delisted programmes in the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences. It is also with joy and gratitude to Allah that we are matriculating the first set of 100 medical (MBBS) students in this University.”

The VC explained that, “A total of 6,005 applicants were offered admission for the dual admission circle covering 2021/2022 and 2022/2023.

“A total number of 1208 candidates were admitted in 2021/2022 session and 2838 were admitted in the 2022/2023 session. This gives us a total of 4046 regular undergraduate students being matriculated today.

“In addition 1789 students and 170 students of the Centre for Distance Learning and Sandwich Degree programme respectively are also matriculating. ”

The Liman Tukur said as the school expands, the introduction of the College of Medical Sciences is a signal of the attainment of some parts of the immense potential of the institution as the university is set to admit students into a Bachelors of science Nursing programme in the College of Medical Sciences next session. The university will also admit students into programmes in the Faculty of Law, political science, sociology, among others.

He called on students of the institution to be committed to their studies and work hard to make Nigeria a great country.