From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of Jega Local Government Council in Kebbi, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu Jega has commended the state M-Tech Universal Concept Limited company for the donation of multimillion drugs to a hospital in support of fighting against child and mother mortality in the state.

Aliyu-Jega, made the commendation while receiving the drugs in Jega LGA on Tuesday.

He said, “This is highly commendable, we really appreciate what the company has done for Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu Maternal and Child Health Centre, for our people in the area.

“Health is wealth and whoever donates drugs to save lives of children, mothers, truly deserves to be commended.”

Jega urge well-to-do individuals , philanthropists and politicians to emulate this kind of gesture for a healthy society and , and also put an end to death of maternal and child mortality.

A cross- section of patients in the contre when interviewed, thanked the company for their gesture, saying that their philanthropic gesture would go along way to relief the less- privileged in the society.