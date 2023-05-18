From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Igbo separatist group Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the worst in Nigerian history.

A statement issued on Thursday by MASSOB leader Uchenna Madu characterised the government led by Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a huge failure that can never be redeemed.

MASSOB warned that the country is sitting on a time bomb that will soon explode.

The group said, “We have seen the hypocritical handwriting which was as a result of the secret and deceitful pact/agreement reached and agreed by the Hausa Fulani representing Arewa and Yorubas representing Oduduwa against the people of old Eastern region on the platform of APC.”