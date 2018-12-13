The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB) under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu, has commiserated with the family of Dr Dozie Ikedife.

The Director of Information of the organisation, Edeson Samuel, in a condolence message, described Dr. Ikedife as a great Biafran leader, mentor, commander and philanthropist who never gave up on what he believed in especially the Biafra course.

MASSOB also described the passing away of Ikedife which was announced on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, as a great physical loss to the Biafran nation and her citizens.

He said: “Although we miss his physical presence, we know that he has joined Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Col. Joe Achuzia, Gen. Philip Effiong and (other) numerous Biafran heroes to fight and defend Biafra nation in the spirit world.

“MASSOB and the entire Biafra nation harbours our faith in God Almighty for speedy Biafra actualisation and restoration.

READ ALSO: Abducted Nasarawa APC candidate regains freedom

“His leadership qualities as onetime president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, indeed brought (many) changes in the organisation.

“He served Ndigbo in many areas till he joined his ancestors.

“As the vice chairman of the Elders Council of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and also BOT member of Ala Igbo Development Foundation (ADF), his services to Ndigbo and Biafrans can never be erased or historically forgotten.

“Dr Ikedife never hid his identity when he eloquently and publicly declared that he was a Biafran without fear of arrest or detention by (the) Nigerian oppressive government.

“MASSOB will continue to remember his dedication and sacrifices to Ndigbo and Biafrans in general. We still remember that it was under his leadership as the president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo that Ohaneze (once) Ndigbo publicly declared its support for MASSOB.

“MASSOB under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu, will never abandon this Biafra project which he was a pioneer leader.”