• Reiterates calls for Kanu’s release

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, condemned the use of a fighter jet by the Nigerian military to bombard Igboland in the guise of fighting gunmen in their hideouts in Anambra and Imo states.

It also reiterated its demand for the release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, insisting his release would douse security tension in Igboland.

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had last week confirmed that its fighter jet, under the Air Component of Operation UDO KA II, on Tuesday, September 26, bombarded several hideouts belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Orsumughu in Anambra and Ihube in Imo State.

But reacting to the military operation, MASSOB, under the leadership of Uchenna Madu, described it as hypocritical and another dimension of political ethnic cleansing of Ndigbo by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

MASSOB, in a statement issued in Enugu by its National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, said: “Ndigbo are not surprised that President Bola Ahmed TInubu has reawakened and follows the footstep of his predecessor, former president, Mohammadu Buhari, by making sure Ndigbo and Igbo land will become irrelevant in Nigeria.”

Further describing the action as a clear evidence and true manifestation of pathological hatred and jealousy against Igbo nation by some parts of the country, the group observed said: “The Federal Government has entered into negotiation with the northern Nigeria based Islamic terrorist bandit groups.

“These are well known and globally recognised terrorist groups that have raped, kidnapped and committed open and brazen genocide against Christian communities and villages in northern region.

“They have destroyed many homes and displaced the inhabitants of the native lands in their quest for Islamic religious occupation; still, the Nigeria government is negotiating with them instead of getting them arrested.

“Though MASSOB do not support any form of criminality or violent agitation, we also do not support the use of military jet fighters to bombard and destroy Igbo land. Bombing the so-called hideouts of the unknown gunmen will never yield any positive result; you can never get peace by bombing or killing the people.

“MASSOB wish to remind the Nigeria state that a self-determination ideology can never be abandoned irrespective of the pressures from the oppressor. No amount of military bombardment of villages and communities in Igbo land can stop Biafra actualisation and restoration because God, history and humanity are on our side. Biafra revolution is indestructible.”