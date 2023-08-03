Organised Labour has applauded Nigerians for their massive solidarity and support in spite of intimidations and blackmails by those it tagged agents of government and forces of retrogression to discourage them from joining the mass protest called to ventilate citizens outrage at the anti-poor and anti-people policies of government.

“Our hats are doffed at your determination and commitment to saving ourselves and indeed the nation from those whose only interest is to foist continuous deprivation and suffering on Nigerians.”

The statement titled: “You have spoke loudly and clearly Nigerians: It resonated and resounded” and signed by Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, presidents of NLC and TUC respectively, added: “The message you have sent is a strong demonstration of our collective resolve as patriots and owners of the sovereign will to demand that those who occupy the corridors of power must listen to us. You have sent a very strong, loud and clear signal to those occupying the various government houses, be it at the federal or states, that the people remain the sovereign and barometer for measuring that resides with the trade union movement who have continued to be the bastion of that collective will.”

The Labour leaders said extent of the success of the protest is underlined by the request of the President Bola Tinubu to meet with the leadership of the NLC and TUC in a closed-door session.

They noted that the engagement with President Tinubu was fruitful as immense mileage was obtained with regards to the issues that bogged down the work of the Presidential Committee on Subsidy removal and necessitated the protest.

They said the president had committed to an immediate restructuring of the framework for engagement in line with the input of the Labour leaders

“He let out a certainty that the Port Harcourt Refinery will commence production by December this year.

“He pledged to ensure that Agreement is reached on the Wage Award for Nigerian workers immediately.

“He promised to unveil a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative next week,” the statement disclosed.

The labour leaders said on the strength of the president’s pledge and commitment, the Congresses had decided to return to a new and reinvigorated dialogue process to allow for full implementation.

They appreciated the timely intervention of the leadership of the National Assembly for their pledge to resolving the issues raised by the Nigerian people and for their deep understanding of the need for government to provide quick wins as succour with short timelines to ameliorate the consequences of the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on the citizenry.

However, it revealed that it had received a summon purporting to charge it with contempt of Court and directed all workers to resume at the Courts wherever they may be across the nation on the days of the Court sittings to hear the contempt proceedings against the leaders of trade unions.

“The airports, the seaports, the hospitals, schools; all public and private sector workers will all appear in Court across the nation in response to the Contempt charges.”

Protesters storm NASS

Commercial, academic and social activities were stalled, yesterday, as workers under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC as well as Civil Societies Coalitions commenced nationwide mass action to pressurise the Federal Government to address the subsidy removal issue and other perceived anti-poor policies.

In Abuja, protesters marched on the National Assembly to drive home their demands. To calm their anger, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio vowed that the upper legislative chamber would review the issues raised and come up with solutions within one week.

In the FCT, the protest converged on the Unity Fountain and rallied at the National Assembly Complex where they presented a letter containing their demands to the lawmakers.

The demonstration, amid huge security presence of the Police, was led by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, President of TUC, Festus Osifo and the immediate past president of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, among others.

Akpabio, who was represented by Ali Ndume, Chief Whip, pleaded with the workers to give the Senate one week to come up with solutions after which the Congresses can then decide the next line of action if not satisfied.

He said: “Please, let us take what we are doing seriously. Let us not just come here to wave flags and sing solidarity songs and go back. Let us solve the problem that is in this country. In response to what your leadership has been saying we have keenly followed what is going on. When we realised that there was a breakdown in the discussions between the Presidency and the NLC, the day before yesterday, one of our colleagues brought a motion before us, calling for the Senate to intervene.

“We have a problem, the NLC is discussing with the president. I understand now what he is saying. I have said it before that NLC should be discussing with the president or the vice and if because of their schedule, they are not available, then an acceptable representation should continue the discussion. We stand with you on that.

“Please, have confidence in the National Assembly, give us a trial and let the leadership of the Senate be involved in the negotiations. Let us find a permanent solution to this and the solution can be achieved. Let us find concrete solutions to the issues.”

Ndume promised to summit the letter to the leadership of the Senate for further action.

“Like I said, the senate is going to be involved. Please give us one week and we will make progress and if you are not satisfied with the progress we are making, then you can take further action,” Ndume said.

Ajaero while speaking earlier, accused the Federal Government of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians who have been facing hardship brought on by the elimination of fuel subsidies. He said the peaceful protest was to register workers’ grievances and safeguard the nation from the catastrophe that could result from Nigerians turning to self-help.

The Labour leader listed the worker’s demands to include: immediate implementation of the resolution it signed with the Federal government and TUC; the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of government including the recent hike in PMS, school fees and VAT as well as fixing of the country’s local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna.

Other demands are: “Appropriate recognition and support to the presidential steering committee and the work of its sub committees as well as putting a stop to inhuman actions and policies of the government.”

TUC boss, Osifo, called for a reduction in the cost of government, saying it was insensitive that the National Assembly would want to share billions amongst themselves while the masses were suffering.

“The Nigerian masses have been battered. They have gone through excruciating pains but, in all of this, we have not heard what the President has to say about the cost of governance.

“We want you in the National Assembly to show sacrifice. We want you to cut down your budget. We want you to buy Nigerian made cars not imported vehicles because you are creating jobs over there and importing poverty here. We want you to show leadership because we elected you to work for us.”

Academic, administrative activities stalled

Academic and administrative activities were disrupted in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) and Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) participated in the protest.

Some branch unions staged the protest in front of their institutions carrying different placards with inscriptions condemning government decisions and actions.

National President of ASUP, Anderson Ezeibe told Daily Sun that his members were fully part of the protests.

“We are not carried away by the tokens extended in the form of palliatives or even the unilateral award of salaries by some state governments. The truth is that the government ought to have put in place appropriate social safety nets including an appropriate wage review through social dialogue before inflicting such pain on the people.”

Niger deputy governor leads protesters

In Minna, Niger State, over 200 placards carrying protesters were led by the state Chairman of the NLC, Idris Abdulkareem Lafene and Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba who was immediate past state chairman of NLC.

The protesters marched from the Labour House to the State House of Assembly in Minna.

Garba said the upward review of salaries of workers across all levels would better cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on citizens, than the palliative that would not be sustainable.

“Labour is not against the government. If there is any sincere driver of government policies, it is the organised labour. But workers are not leaders who make policies. So, any policy that government will formulate should have a human face, so that the masses will not suffer,” Garba said.

He noted that while the organised labour was not part of the policy formulators, it must be allowed to check the actions of government at all levels.

Mr. Idris Lafene, state NLC Chairman, said there was no going back by the labour union on its demands, to improve the welfare of workers and the general public.

Mr Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, Speaker of the House of Assembly, said the Assembly was in support of the protest because of the untold hardships the removal of the subsidy had caused the citizens.

Gridlock as protesters hits Lagos streets

As early as 7am hundreds of protesters gathered at the Ikeja under-bridge before marching toward the House of Assembly.

The protest caused massive gridlock with protesters displaying placards and chanting slogans denouncing the subsidy removal and expressing their grievances against the rising cost of living. The demonstrators demanded immediate action from the government to address the impact of the subsidy removal on ordinary citizens, who were already grappling with economic challenges.

Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor, addressed the protesters, stating: “We have heard you, and the letter has been given to us.”

His statement implied that the concerns raised by the protesters had been acknowledged and would be taken into consideration by relevant authorities.

Katsina NLC vows to shutdown country if…

Trailed by a squad of armed security personnel, members of NLC held a peaceful protest march through some major streets in the metropolis.

Led by its Chairman, Dr. Hussaini Hamisu Yanduma, and members of the TUC, the protesters began the march from their secretariat near Lyafa Roundabout through the State Secretariat, Barhim Roundabout, Kiddies Roundabout and the Steel Rolling Mill.

Yanduma, who later addressed the rally described the action as a prelude to a total shutdown of the nation if the Federal Government failed to meet the NLC demands.

“The Federal Government should put a stop to its inhuman actions and policies otherwise Labour will go ahead and hold a mass action which will affect everybody in the country. Nigerians voted for this government and any policy that will bring hardship on ordinary citizens is unacceptable,” Yanduma said.

Banks, court activities shut in Ebonyi

Economic activities were paralysed in the Abakaliki metropolis and environs.

When our Correspondent visited some of the banks in the state capital, they were shut, leaving customers stranded at their gates. The overwhelmed customers who could not carry out their transactions conversed in groups.

A security guard in one of the banks, who pleaded anonymity, said refusal of the banks to open for commercial activities was a consequence of labour issues.

The gate of the state High Court was equally locked.

Oyo workers, ASUU shut major roads

Major roads around Agodi Government Secretariat, Mokola and Agodi Gate in the Ibadan metropolis were shutdown for hours.

Though, the national mass protest declared by the NLC leaders started yesterday, workers in Oyo State had begun their protest since Monday July 31, against Govenor Seyi Makinde-led government over issues that bordered on deductions from workers’ salaries, and purported failure to remit the deductions to approximate quarters, including cooperative societies.

The protest was joined by a human right activist, Mr. Femi Aborishade, who argued that policies being evolved by President Tinubu had been about the rich and not the masses.

Abia, Imo grounded

Official activities at the state and local government secretariats in Abia were paralysed as only a few workers were seen around.

At the Umuahia North Local Government secretariat, all the offices were locked but some security men and a few council workers were seen within the premises.

Also, banks in Umuahia were not open but markets, shops and motor parks opened for business. Commercial vehicle operators, including tricycle and commuter bus operators, were on the road, which was practically scanty.

The leaderships of NLC and TUC led a mammoth crowd of workers on a peaceful protest march along major roads in Umuahia.

The protesters, who were escorted by a team of anti-riot police personnel, marched from Michael Okpara Square to Government House.

In Imo, protesters converged on the popular Assumpta Catholic Cathedral Roundabout, near Control Post, Owerri spotting placards with inscriptions, such as “Let Nigerians breathe”, “Fuel price increase suffocating the poor” and “Naira devaluation killing local industries and jobs”, amongst others.

Acting Chairman of the NLC in Imo, Dr. George Ogoegbu, appealed to the Federal Government to rescind its recent economic policies.

“Nigerian workers are one of the least paid in the world. We cannot fuel our vehicles. The cost of living is alarming and we can no longer continue this way,” Ogoegbu said.

Delta: Tinubu’s policies anti-people

In Delta State, Chairman of NLC, Goodluck Ofobruku urged the president to allow Nigerians breathe.

“We are saying that Federal Government should stop increasing our burden and giving more money to themselves by approving N70 billion for legislators and N35 billion for a hundred judges, we say no to increase in poverty in the land, people should hit the streets to protest against some Federal Government policies.”

Governor Oborevwori, represented by his Senior Policy Adviser, Solomon Funkekeme, said the state government knew the pains of the people and every policy is geared towards ensuring that their interest come first before any other interest.

Kano: Why we opted for demonstration instead of strike

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Kano State, Wednesday. embarked on a peaceful protest against the removal of fuel subsidy and a range of unpopular policies currently being implemented by the Federal government

The protest, led by the Chairman of the Congress, Kabiru Inuwa, flagged-off in the morning from Ahmadu Bello Way by Murtala Mohammed Library and proceeded straight to the Government House, where they presented their petition to the State Governor, Abba Kabiru Yusuf.

Shadowed by a number of security personnel, the unionists marched, sang solidarity song and carried placards which depicted their pains and protest.

Rivers’ll implement policies to cushion challenges

Rivers State government has promised to implement policies and programmes that would cushion the challenges experienced by residents occasioned by the subsidy removal.

This was disclosed by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Mr. Chidi Anadi, when he received and addressed members of the organised Labour on behalf of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The governor stated that beyond the subsidy intervention buses released recently, the administration would take prompt and positive steps to address the pains experienced by residents.

He appealed to Labour to be patient, assuring that the governor (Fubara) was “restless and willing to do anything humanly possible, to make sure that the current challenges faced by the generality of Rivers people are properly and promptly addressed.”

State NLC chairman, Alex Agwanwor, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said the citizens had taken enough from the Nigerian government and the body could no longer keep quiet.

Ogun seeks repairs of refineries

In Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, protesters armed with various placards marched from the NLC Secretariat in Leme Area to the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan and obstructed vehicular movement.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: “Let the poor breathe, don’t suffocate them”, “Stop importation of petrol, revive the refineries now!!!”, “Stop the looting, tax the rich and subsidise the poor” and “Give workers what is due.”

They demanded repairs of Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries and immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of President Tinubu’s administration.

Addressing the workers, the NLC chairman, Hammed Ademola said: “We have to be on the street, we must not wait until we die, our destiny is always in our hands and now is the right time for us to tell the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that we Nigerians are suffering. The fuel subsidy removal has caused a lot of hardship, untold hardship onto the masses of this nation. We are suffering, we have crude oil yet we are still buying abroad, enough is enough.”

TUC chairman, Akeem Lasisi, said instead of government to remove corruption in the subsidy, they removed the subsidy itself.

We can’t feed, members have developed high BP

In Benue State, workers defied early morning showers and marched from NLC office along the Makurdi/Aliade Highway, through major streets of Makurdi to the Government House where they were received and addressed on behalf of Governor Hyacinth Alia, by his Chief of Staff, Paul Biam.

Chairman, Action and Implementation Committee of the organised rally, Umaja Aloysius, said they were protesting the hardship faced by Nigerians in Benue and across the nation.

“When the subsidy was removed, we were all happy and jubilating but before we know, we began to see that there was no way we can even transport ourselves to our working place again…We can no longer breathe again and so it is on that condition that the national leadership has directed that we have a peaceful protest to the government House for them to address us and send our messages to Nigerians.”

Kogi workers lament

In Kogi State, protesters trooped out in their large numbers as early as 7am to converge on Ganaja junction, Lokoja and and marched through some major streets armed with various placards in which they lamented the high cost of living as a result of removal of fuel subsidy and called on the Federal Government to reverse all its anti-people policies that caused hardship on Nigerians.

Chairman of the NLC, Gabriel Amari, who read the letter and handed it over to Governor Yahaya Bello, said removal of fuel subsidy without commensurate palliative for the masses has caused untold hardship.

He called on the federal and state governments to take steps to ameliorate the pain and suffering of Nigerians before the get out of hand.

Governor Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Edward Onoja, appealed for patience, noting that government feels the pains of the masses occasioned by recent development in the country was putting measures in place to address the matter.

Plateau

As early as 8am, protesters gathered under the flyover at the Plateau State junction from where they marched to the state secretariat and the federal secretariat at Tudun Wada before returning to the Cenotaph of the unknown soldier opposite the state secretariat where they were addressed by Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bartholomew Onyeka.

He told the protesters he was there to see things for himself and ensure no worker was molested in the course of expressing themselves.

“Remember, it’s your right to protest, but what we are saying is that let it be peaceful so as not to disturb the fragile peace in the state because if there is any breakdown of law, everybody suffers the consequences.”

Kebbi seeks release, of palliatives

Mr Kilani Abdulwaliyyu, acting chairman of NLC, Kebbi chapter, appealed to the state government to urgently release and distribute the palliatives supplied by the Federal Government.

He made the plea while leading protesting members of NLC to convey their message to the state Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, at the Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi.

“We heard that the consignment is in your custody but we don’t have any confirmation in respect of that. We have confidence in you sir, please if this palliative is released, do not hesitate to allow this palliative to reach the vulnarable people.”

He presented some requests to the governor to include request for the payment of workers’ leave grants, payment of uniform allowance to health workers and rejuvenation of workers’ transportation system, to enable to go to work regularly.

Others requests, Abdulwaliyyu said, were the need for review of salary structure in the state, introduction of peculiar allowance to judicial workers, implementation of new maternity leave for nursing mothers and implementation of promotion and payment of arrears to workers.

Obaseki tells workers to reject FG’s fraudulent palliative

Governor Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, announced that his government would give N500 million to the poorest of the poor.

He made the promise when he received members of the organised labour led by Odion Olaye, Edo State chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), during a protest in Benin City.

He also directed the labour unions to decline the palliative proposed by the President Tinubu-led administration.

“The so-called money for the palliatives should be given to the local government areas to take care of people.

“So, we must stop this palliative fraud from the Federal Government. I want to call on labour to reject this palliative, let them give the local government areas the money to give the people because the government that is closest to the people is the local government. Federal Government has no business buying grains or palliative across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria,” Obaseki said.

Anambra NLC rejects FG’s N8,000 palliatives

Anambra State’s chapter of NLC has rejected the N8,000 palliative proposed by the Federal Government as part of its packages to cushion the harsh effects of subsidy removal.

Chairman of NLC in the state, Humphrey Nwafor, disclosed the position of the union. “We are not accepting the N8,000 palliative. As I speak, the cost of living here in Anambra State is very high. The current house rent in Awka is higher than other state capitals of the federation while workers’ monthly salaries remain the same.”

Borno, Adamawa, Yobe workers stage peaceful rallies

Normal business activities continued in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states as workers in the state observed peaceful rallies in compliance with NLC’s directive for nationwide protest over the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

In Borno, workers who gathered at the state NLC secretariat walked along the streets holding placards and chanting slogans to NUJ secretariat while police provided tight security to guard against miscreants hijacking the protest.

Addressing workers, the Vice Chairman of the state NLC, Mamman Bukar, and other labour union leaders, lamented the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and urged government to meet labour demands on the issue.

In Adamawa, workers who gathered at the NLC secretariat, marched to Government House to present their letter of demands to the Governor.

Addressing the workers, Mr. Amos Edgar, Chief of Staff to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, said government understands the hardship being experienced and is working on measures to ameliorate the situation.

In Yobe, similar peaceful procession and lectures took place in Damaturu while normal business activities continued across the state.