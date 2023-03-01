From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A former Military Administrator of Lagos State and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Marwa (retd), has congratulated the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying his victory in the February 25 presidential election was well deserved.

Marwa, in a congratulatory letter written to Asiwaju Tinubu on Wednesday 1st March, hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the former Lagos governor winner of the weekend presidential poll, said: “It is with great delight that I write to celebrate your electoral victory in the 2023 presidential election, from which you emerged as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to him, “It was a victory well-deserved, and one built on years of focus, hard work, doggedness and the political sagacity of a democrat whose credential has been evident since the heyday of NADECO. We look forward to the implementation of your visions for a new Nigeria as outlined in your manifesto during the campaign.

“Lagos, as a microcosm of Nigeria, is a testament to your capability to transform even the most challenging of situations. Your pragmatism since the days of your governorship in Lagos will now be called to greater challenges that Nigeria portrays.

“Your agenda, as outlined in your policy document, offers hope and an assured future. And as we turn our attention from electioneering, Nigerians will be counting on you to bring your magic touch to bear and bring about a great improvement in the fortune of our great country. I do not doubt that you will meet the expectations of all.”