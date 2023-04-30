By Henry Uche

With the heightened level of competition in modern business, marketers and sales representatives have been urged to maximize the enormous opportunities that are now available for everyone to explore through science and technology in the 21st century.

Speaking at the 2023 International Paper, Publishing and Printing Expo (IPPPEX) held in Lagos recently, managing director of Tripple Gee & Co Plc., Mrs. Adebimpe Giwa, who chaired the opening ceremony, said that there are myriads of benefits derivable from a strong virtual presence of any business organisation.

In a paper titled: “The Power of Face-to-Face Marketing in the Virtual Age,” the marketing and packaging expert maintained that the use of email marketing, blogs/websites, banners, newsletters, social media among others are worth investing in.

According to her, potential and prospective customers/clients could know about products or services via any online channel and develop interest to enter into contracts even before meeting with the marketers.

She said, “You can get potential clients and customers interested in your project even without your physical presence. Online presence boosts your visibility.

“The first important requirement for virtual marketing communication in the 21 century is for businesses to have online presence through websites and social media handles. One advantage of this marketing strategy is that it can speak for you even before your presence.

“It also helps you talk less as a marketer. Products, services and/or goods can be made available on the internet through websites and social media. You can showcase your expertise through recorded webinars where your products and services are talked about and displayed and also through write-ups that can be available on your website or social media handles.”

She, however, admonished businessmen and women to leverage face-to-face communication to sell their offerings to the world as a second time to make first impression may be very difficult.

“Everyone who hopes to market in the virtual space must get familiar with interactive apps such as Zoom, Google Meet, and others. We all, especially those of us who are not so accustomed to the internet culture, must understand virtual marketing communication as the new reality and get used to the new trend,” she stressed.

The IPPPEX is an event that brings together professionals from around the world to showcase the latest printing innovations, technologies, and trends in the industry. The expo provided a platform for businesses to network, learn from industry leaders, and explore new opportunities for growth.