By Steve Agbota

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) will commence a nationwide strike by midnight, Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The nationwide strike is coming on the backdrop of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) joint National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, directing its affiliate Unions to embark on immediate withdrawal of services and to shutting down Imo State by all public and private sectors workers indefinitely by midnight of November 7, 2023.

According to a signed press statement issued on Wednesday by Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna, Head of Media, MWUN, the decision by the NLC and TUC is prompted by a series of infractions and encroachments on the rights of workers in Imo State and the distressing and appalling acts of violence and bloodshed inflicted upon the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and other Unions’ officials by the Imo State government in collaboration with the Nigerian Police, Imo State Command.

“The joint communique signed by Comrade (Prince) Dr Adewale Adeyanju, President-General, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), who doubles as Deputy President of NLC with Comrade Festus Osifo, President of TUC which further directs that in the event that ‘Labours’ demands are unmet, workers all over the federation shall join in withdrawing their services by midnight of Tuesday, the 14th of November, 2023.

“Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria as an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress; its President -General, Comrade Adeyanju has directed that all members of the Union should comply with the jointly signed communique to commence immediate and total mobilization to ensure MWUN participation in the nationwide strike on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023 is complied with indefinitely” the statement reads in part.