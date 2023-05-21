From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Stakeholders in the maritime sector and port officials have brainstormed on steps to enhancing port activities in the country.

This follows a two day workshop on capacity building on compliance function and leadership for port officials held in Calabar, Cross River state capital, at the weekend.

The capacity building training was facilitated by the Maritime Anti Corruption Network, MACN in collaboration with the Convention on Business Integritu, CBI.

Speaking at the event, the Head, Technical Unit n Governance and Anti Corruption Reforms

(TUGAR), Jane Onwumere, said the training is appropriate as it will improve on what is currently being done to improve port operations in Nigeria.

In her address, which was presented by Mrs. Bosede Oguntuberu, she said: “Since the conduct of the Corruption Risk Assessment in the Six Nigerian Seaports of (Lagos (Apapa and Tincan), Port Harcourt, Onne, Calabar and Warri), the Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms (TUGAR) and the Project Steering Committee (PSC) of the CRA Project has been working assiduously in driving the implementation of the recommendations/Integrity plan of the CRA report.

“This training programme is therefore appropriate and relevant to the current efforts to strengthen and improve the work that is currently being done.

“We are proud to be identified with this initiative because of our conviction that this could lead to actionable steps and ensure corrective actions are taken where needed.

“This compliance training is aimed at working together with all the agencies in the ports to strengthen implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and the Nigerian Ports Process Manual (NPPM) which focus on the seamless work flow of all the agencies in the ports, provide for efficient processes, and enhance service delivery.

“It is also expected that the result of this training will increase transparency and accountability in the port processes while also improving inter-agency cooperation and coordination”, she said.

In his goodwill message, the associate director of the MACN, Vivek Menon, said what they are trying to do is to further the work the port reform sector has taken.

“We are trying to see how we can, through engagement and interaction have some kind of understanding of global port operations.

“With the reform that is being taken, there is a clear consequence for those who do not follow SOP and we are monitoring this very carefully”, he said.

On his part, the director of programmes with the CBI, Emmanuel Bosah, said: “The training will help officials to improve compliance at the ports.

“We will also work with the officials to improve on the standing of SOP and also understand the improvements in the implementation of compliance structures at the port levels.

“In addition, we hope to brainstorm on solutions to compliance gaps in the port systems”, he said.

The training drew senior officials from the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria immigration service, Department of State Services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, among others.