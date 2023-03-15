From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The movement of sensitive materials to local government areas for Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Delta State has commenced at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Asaba, the state capital.

The exercise is being monitored by representatives of various political parties, security agencies and other stakeholders.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Delta State, Monday Udoh-Tom, listed some of the materials being moved to the councils to include ballot papers and result sheets among others.

Udoh-Tom said adequate measures were in place to address the challenges of undersupply of ballot papers and non-availability of result sheets in some polling units during the February 25 national elections.

“During the national elections, some of the supervisors did not do their work well, they left the results sheets in the vehicle. When the complaints came, we have to call them to come for replacement, it was then they told us that they have found the result sheets.

“It is important that every polling officer should go to the polling units with the result sheets. We have asked the Electoral Officers to ensure that every material supplied is signed, and a copy kept and posted to us so that nobody will say he was not given this or that.

“For the shortfall in ballot papers, that was in the presidential election but this is the governorship. That has passed, and the issues have been resolved. And I am sure that the ballot papers are complete,” he said.

Udoh-Tom appealed to residents to go about the elections peacefully.

“We want a peaceful election where everybody will be allowed to cast his or her vote. We have to eschew bitterness and rancour.

“We have, what is expected of us as INEC, done everything but sometimes when we go out there we meet a hostile crowd, and make the job difficult.

“We are pleading that everybody should shield their swords and conduct a peaceful election,” he pleaded.

Speaking on behalf of representatives of political parties, the state chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Emeka Bidokwu, added that steps have been taken, in conjunction with INEC, to avoid the circulation of fake results during the elections.