From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Joe Korka-Waadah, has said that the Saturday, March 11 governorship election would be between the governor, Nyesom Wike, and Rivers people.

Korka-Waadah, a Canada-based political management consultant, urged Rivers voters to vote for the governorship candidate of the APC, Tonye Cole, to bring decency and prudence into governance.

He said Rivers electorate will use their votes to crumble the structures of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which, according to him, has brought more deaths of retirees and pensioners.

Korka-Waadah declared: “A vote for PDP in Rivers State is a vote to keep the youth in perpetual poverty, more deaths for our retirees and pensioners.

“Young people must bring down those barriers erected for the last eight years by the regime of Wike. It is time for the young people to shake themselves from the shackles of subservience.”

He continued: “To shake, they will do that by voting for Pastor Tonye Cole. It’s time to bring decency and prudence into governance. Young people did it recently; they will do it again.”

Speaking on the purported collapse of APC structure in Rivers, Korka-Waadah debunked the claim, maintaining that the structure of APC under the leadership of the former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, is intact.

He said: “APC structure in the state is more united and focussed than it has ever been. And that’s the reason the PDP in the state and Wike are scared of facing the party in an election.

“Rivers people must be made to realize that the election is between Wike and the rest of the state. We shall not allow the structures erected under him to stand.

“APC structure in the state is solid under the able leadership of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

It has never been stronger than it is today.”