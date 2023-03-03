From Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the impressive performance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Saturday National Assembly election, a group under the umbrella of Movement for the Liberation of Plateau State has urged citizens to come out enmass and vote massively for PDP Governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang during the March 11 governorship election for the protection and liberation of Plateau.

Chairman of the Group, Simon Dung and the Secretary, Peter Zita in a press statement on Friday in Jos said their decision to support Mutfwang in the PDP was borne out of the interest of unity and the liberation of Plateau people from the bondage of APC and place the state on the path of steady growth and development.

The statement said, “It is on record that the performance of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the Saturday National Assembly elections has left no one in doubt that Plateau is a PDP state. The party need the support of all patriotic citizens in Plateau State to win the March 11 governorship election to end the APC mis governance in the state.

“It is heartwarming to note that based on the official results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP won Plateau North and Plateau South Senatorial seats and 5 out of the 8 seats for the House of Representatives in the state.

“Information available to us shows that the PDP is coasting to victory at the Plateau Central Senatorial election which the result is yet to be announced by INEC due to over voting and mutilation of results sheets brought from one of the local government area.

“It is on this account that a Coalition of Plateau citizens called “Movement for the Liberation of Plateau” review the outcome of the last election and decided to settle down for the PDP Governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang. We appeal to all patriotic residence of Plateau State to put behind party and ethnic sentiment and settle down for PDP in the March election for the prosperity of our state.”

The group said, although the result of the Presidential election as announced by INEC does not reflects the desire and expectations of Nigerians and called on Plateau citizens to come out enmass and support the PDP candidate to end the self centered APC administration that caused setback for the state.

“We wish to encourage all Plateau citizens and other ethnic nationalities residence in Plateau that the time has come for us to be united and take political decision with regards to who will lead us in the next four years. We cannot afford to divide ourselves ahead of the next election, enough of APC misrule in Plateau.

“We entrusted the state into their hands in the last eight years but we are all disappointed with their performance. Since President Muhammadu Buhari came to Jos in 2018 to commission some projects that Sen. Jonah David Jang started, Lalong has not commission a single project to his credit.

“Plateau has never had it bad as it is now, we cannot re-enforce failure of the APC, we have not witnessed the kind of development we experienced during the PDP Jang administration and we cannot continue with the current infrastructural deficit. It is time for us to say no to APC and take our destiny into our hands by bringing back PDP government on March11, 2023.”

The statement reaffirmed that it is in the collective interest of Plateau people for all citizens to rally round the PDP governorship candidate who has demostrated resilient, leadership courage and determination to move the state forward.