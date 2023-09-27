From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has warned politicians and other interest groups in the country to desist from whipping up religious sentiments to settle political scores.

He said interference in religion will continue to breed religious disharmony among adherents and would always cause crisis and hamper the development of the country at all levels.

Babayemi gave the admonitions while rejoicing with Muslim brothers and sisters on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Maulid which is the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In a statement issued by his Media Office on Wednesday and made available to newsmen, Babayemi warned that no form of crisis would help the country’s quest at development; stressing, “religious and other forms of crises often orchestrated by different interests, normally retard the growth and development of the society.

“So politicians and other interest groups who often see religion as a ready-made tool to further their interests by using it to cause problems and unrest in the country should desist from doing so,” he warned.

Babayemi added that the commitment and dedication to the service of God and humanity as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW), should be emulated by all to make life worthy of living.

The PDP chieftain noted that there were life-changing lessons that could be learned through the birth of the prophet, adding that they could help to rejuvenate the society now enmeshed in moral decadence.

“All these lessons could be antidotes to our societal ills. Let’s always radiate the love, tolerance, peace, and all the good Prophet Muhammad (SAW), represents,” Babayemi added.

While calling for a continuous religious harmony propelled by peaceful dispositions among religious leaders in the country, he warned political leaders and others alike to desist from fanning the ember of discord through religious sentiments.