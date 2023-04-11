Stakeholders of Abia North Senatorial District under the aegis of Abia North Peace Foundation have said a former senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Mao Ohuabunwa is using Senator Orji Kalu’s name to seek relevance after losing the 2023 senatorial election.

Mao Ohuabunwa, who represented Abia North Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, yesterday, opposed the possible emergence of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly.

Speaking during an interview with Channels TV, Ohuabunwa said Kalu is not competent.

When asked how he would feel should Kalu emerge as the next Senate President, Ohuabunwa said, “I will feel terrible because I don’t believe that he is competent to represent the Senate.

“He has not won the election so I wouldn’t want a Senate President that will be removed tomorrow.”

The group in a statement signed by its Director General, Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu said Ohuabunwa is frustrated, following his rejection by Abia North voters in 2019 and 2023, saying he was only seeking relevance.

The statement reads: “As stakeholders of Abia North Senatorial District, we must appreciate Nigerians rallying around Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu—a known performer and a detribalised Nigerian with an impeccable character and charisma. We commend Nigerians across the board for supporting our son and we assure them that he won’t disappoint when he emerges as the President of the 10th Senate.

“Ohuabunwa’s unfortunate interview on Channels Television yesterday is a futile attempt of a frustrated and rejected politician to assess a national figure like Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. Nigerians must know that our people voted massively for Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to defeat Ohuabunwa consecutively in 2019 and 2023; hence, his dimensional frustration and bitterness towards the sons and daughters of Abia North Senatorial District.

“We also appreciate Mr Ohuabunwa’s frustration arising from his dimming image after his catastrophic outing in 2019 and 2023 and his struggle to accept realities that he is not on the same lane with the current Chief Whip of the Senate having lost his polling unit, ward and local government area to him.

“We are aware that Ohuabunwa is trying to seek relevance using the name of our dynamic son and senator, Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. We urge him to do it with decorum or remain silent as we have not forgotten his infamous frying pan-sharing era that brought shame to Abia North Senatorial District.”

The group added that it is laughable that Ohuabunwa said Kalu did not win the Abia North Senatorial election, noting that Ohuabunwa lost his polling unit, ward and local government area to Senator Kalu.

“For the umpteenth time, we advise Ohuabunwa to have some shame and accept his unpopularity in Abia North Senatorial District and move on. How can a man who failed in his polling unit, ward and local government area to Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu be talking the way he did on Channels Television?

“We want to urge our President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice, Senator Kassim Shettima, Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senators-elect, all patriotic sons and daughters of Abia North Senatorial District, Abians and Nigerians, in general, to remain focused with their eyes on the ball and refuse to be distracted by the attention seeker named Mao Ohuabunwa,” the group said.