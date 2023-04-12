By Christopher Oji

Unspecified number of people are trapped in a three story building that collapsed on First avenue Banana Island, Ikoyi , Lagos .

Those trapped are workers, food vendors, suppliers of building materials, and visitors at the building under construction.

It was gathered that the building was under construction and that the Local government had one time, marked the building as unfit, but the government officials later changed their minds and allowed the worker to continue work.

According to a witness, Mathew,” I know that about 10 workers are under the rubbles, but I don’t know how many visitors that are there because, food vendors, materials suppliers, and other visitors are always coming to the site. I know a man who they call Engineer was there when the building caved in. We called the Police and some emergency numbers when we saw what happened. They are still trying to rescue the victims”.

Spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Southwest Zone, Mr. Ibrahim Falinloye , confirmed that there was a building that collapsed,” it is on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi.NEMA and other emergency responders are busy with rescue operation, but I don’t know yet how many people that are trapped for now”.

Details later.