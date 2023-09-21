By Sunday Ani

When the former governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume was appointed as the 21st Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by President Bola Tinubu a few days after he was sworn, many lauded the appointment, describing it as a round peg in a round hole. As a successful career civil servant, an accomplished administrator and a political strategist, whose mastery of the game of politics has kept him afloat politically since 1999 when the journey to the current democratic governance in Nigeria started, many believed that Tinubu has made a right choice. Their argument was that Akume would bring his wealth of administrative experiences on board and assist the government to deliver on its renewed hope agenda.

Born some 69 years ago, precisely on December 27, 1953, Akume is Tiv by tribe from Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State. A member of the Great Tender Hall of Fame of the University of Ibadan, where he graduated in 1978 with bachelors’ science degree in Sociology, he had his early primary education at the then Native Authority Primary School at his birth place, between 1960 and 1966, and later had his secondary education at the former Government Secondary School, Otobo, now Model Science School, Otukpo, Benue State, between 1967 and 1971.

Even though many people lauded his appointment as the SGF, there were others, who expressed concern as to what magic he could perform to impact positively on the current administration.

Yet, there are those who insisted that the focus should be on the fact that a man with a Midas touch who has conquered and made indelible marks in both the executive and legislative arms of government as a governor and senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, has come to change the equation. To them, he has come with a magic wand to make President Tinubu’s administration a success, and one that would bring hope and succour to millions of Nigerians, who are already hopeless, disillusioned and disenchanted with the system.

The varied feelings, most times, are heightened by the unpredictability that comes with such an appointment and the attendant speculations by various political marketers and analysts before the appointment was formally announced.

First and foremost, the office of the SGF has the responsibility of conducting and supervising the activities of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government. It is the engine room of the Federal Government; as such, Akume is expected to advise the president and provide guidance on policy matters and ensure the implementation of the government’s policies and programmes.

Apart from conducting and supervising the activities of the MDAs, the SGF’s office is equally responsible for organising the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings. Interestingly, the FEC is the highest decision-making organ of the executive arm of government. This leaves the SGF with the onerous task of interfacing with state governments or any sub-national bodies on behalf of the Federal Government. So far, 100 days after the Tinubu-led administration, Akume has not disappointed. He has shown competence and capacity to provide the needed administrative direction as could be seen from the steps taken so far by President Tinubu since he came on board on June 7. When you place the steps taken by President so far side by side with the responsibilities of the SGF, you cannot but agree that his appointment was actually a master stroke.

One of the remarkable steps he has taken within the administration’s first 100 days is pushing for the implementation of the compulsory employee’s compensation, not only for the staff of the Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) but also for the private sector workers, as well as its implementation in the states.

The plan about the implementation of the policy by the Federal Government was made known by Akume when the executive and the management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), paid a courtesy visit to his office. He restated the government’s preparedness to assist the agency realise its goals and objectives, considering the enormous roles it plays in the life of the Nigerian workers.

The extraordinary session of the FEC under President Muhammadu Buhari had, on May 15, 2023, given approval for one percent mandatory deduction from the source of the emoluments of the MDAs as employee’s compensation contributions, with retroactive effect from January 2023. The FEC’s approval also directed the Ministry of Finance to ensure that the backlog of payment owed by different agencies since 2012 were paid to the fund, while directing the Attorney General of the Federation to liaise with his counterparts in the states to widen the implementation of the compensation scheme to all tiers of government.

During the visit, NSITF team led by its Managing Director, Maureen Allagoa, drew the SGF’s attention to the Organisation’s challenges and the achievements it had recorded with the employee’s compensation since its establishment in 2010.

As a seasoned administrator, the SGF told the team that he had a fair knowledge of what they do. He also told them that the implementation of one percent was non-negotiable and that he has given directive to that effect. “This is a matter for implementation and I have already minuted to the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, to attach some of these conclusions to enable me take action.

“This organisation (NSITF) has too much to offer to the Nigerian workers both in the private and public sectors of the economy. The injuries suffered by workers in the private sector and in the public sector are such that if you don’t come to their aide, they might be crippled for life.

“It is, therefore, a matter for concern that the one percent deduction from the MDAs, has not yet been implemented, but given the fact that this was only concluded in May 2023, you understand why we are yet to act on this.

“There were so many conclusions towards the end of the tenure of the last administration, and I believe this was done in good faith, so, we treat it on its own merit. I thank and assure that you will hear from us as soon as the cabinet affairs office concludes what I asked them to do,” he assured.

Again, Akume has been able to identify poverty and vulnerability as two major challenges confronting the country. He stressed that Nigeria’s social inequalities had further exacerbated the situation, as access to essential resources such as food, education, healthcare, and infrastructure was unevenly distributed; a situation that has negatively impacted mostly on women, children and persons with disability as they face poverty, ill-health and economic shocks on a daily basis.

He is also working assiduously to reverse the trend through some of the government’s programmes to address the needs of women, children and persons with disabilities.

His role at ensuring that the Federal Government interfaces with the state governments seamlessly is there for all to see. This can clearly be seen from the smooth and rancour-free manner the part of the N5billion earmarked for each of the state governments as palliative to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal was carried out.

Analysts are of the view that Akume’s antecedents have adequately put him in a vantage position to excel in his new assignment and he has not disappointed with the steps so far taken.

His roles in timely selection of ministers and their inauguration cannot also be overlooked. He played his advisory roles in that regard and what happened with the ministerial appointment and allotment of portfolios is now history.

Indeed, 100 days are not enough to really do much but it is enough to show the direction an administration is headed. And from Akume’s 100 days in office, there is no doubt that he is on top of his game, as the ship of the SGF’s office is smoothly sailing to its harbour.