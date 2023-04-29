From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There are many casualties in the accident that occurred around Ode-omu in Ayedaade Local Government of Osun State.

The number of casualties could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Finding a showed that a vehicle conveying gas exploded and caused the fire outbreak that led to the death of some passengers.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, confirmed the incident.

She said, “No detail for now because we have not been able to ascertain the dead but the injured have been taken to Ise Oluwa Medical Center Odeomu.”

She confirmed that a vehicle that carried gas exploded causing the accident.