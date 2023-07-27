From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Troops of Operation Hakorin Damisa IV have arrested more than 10 bandits and recovered many arms and ammunition in an operation in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, had launched the special operation to rid Mangu and its environs of bandits that have been terrorising the people in the past three months.

Hundreds of people have been killed and many residents displaced in the internecine communal strife that had engulfed the area.

A statement by the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven, Capt. James Oya, said the troops, whilst on operations on July 26, 2023, along Rugan/Basiru village of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, came under fire from suspected bandits and professionally responded, forcing the bandits to retreat.

The statement said the troops recovered two AK 47 rifles with registration number 07873 and B-32134, 15 rounds of 7.62 mm Special, three locally fabricated guns and a pair of military desert camouflage uniforms. Ten suspects were captured and are currently undergoing profiling.

The statement said: “In the same vein, troops also thwarted an attempted attack on Mangun and Patlong villages in Mangu LGA.

“Troops decisively responded and scores of the bandits were neutralised, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Similarly, troops on July 25, 2023, along Jeanneret-Washina Changal-Gyambwas road, in Mangu LGA, responded to firing from suspected bandits who fled on sighting their own troops. Troops in the process recovered three motorcycles and one locally fabricated gun. Troops on the same day responded to a distress call at Rumfar Gwamna village and rescued five kidnapped victims while recovering a Toyota Camry and Sharon cars. Troops also conducted operations to the criminal hideout at Unguwan Haruna, Kibam and Dogon Daji forest and rescued four victims while two suspected kidnappers were arrested.

“Also, on July 22, 2023, troops responded to a distress call at Makabat village in Bokkos, leading to the capture of two miscreants and recovery of two locally fabricated rifles. Furthermore, 15 rustled cows were recovered by a combat team along Fan District of Barkin-Ladi LGA, while 37 cows were arrested for grazing on farmlands belonging to locals in Shimlan and Barkin Ladi villages. In addition, troops captured a notorious gunrunner responsible for trafficking arms and ammunition in the North West and North Central during a sting operation, leading to the recovery of one AK 47 rifle and magazine at Soi village, Gidan Akwati Gashish District.

He appealed to law-abiding citizens to sustain giving credible and timely information to assist in prompt responses to security situations as they emerge.