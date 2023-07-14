By Merit Ibe

An exports-related training organised by the Secretariat of the National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), in conjunction with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Export Promotion Group, is scheduled to hold on July 18 and 19, at MAN’s National Secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The free training themed:“Exporting under the AfCFTA,” will be for current and prospective exporters.

A statement by Executive Secretary of MANEG, Mr Benedict Obhiosa, the objective of the training is for the participants to learn more about the AfCFTA, compliance with applicable trade requirements, protocols on trade in goods, tariff, and non-tariff barriers, as well as how to navigate the available dispute resolution mechanisms.

He said participants will also be informed about the opportunities and threats under the AfCFTA, so that they are positioned to excel under the AfCFTA dispensation.

The National Action Committee on AfCFTA was set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria for implementation of the AfCFTA. The NAC is tasked with the responsibility of coordinating the implementation of all the AfCFTA readiness interventions, including engagement with stakeholders to sensitize them on the opportunities and challenges of the AfCFTA.

While MANEG is a subgroup of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria that is responsible for representing the interest of Nigerian exporters in the relevant circles. As MANEG is the largest recognised body dedicated to non-oil export promotion in Nigeria, it is typically at the forefront, advocating for government policies or legislation that help to boost enterprises exporting non-oil products.