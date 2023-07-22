. Reveals details of increment

By Gabriel Dike

Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, have given reasons for the increment in administrative fees announced by one of the staff unions.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) in a circular dated July 20th, 2023, said the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola informed representatives of the three non-teaching staff unions about the proposed fee increment.

A statement made available to Daily Sun by the Communication Unit, titled: “Adjust obligatory fees for new and returning undergraduate students” said the increment would commence from the 2023/2024 academic session.

It reads: “After careful deliberations with its stakeholders (students, parents/guardians, staff unions, alumni among others), the University of Lagos management has reviewed the obligatory fees (mandatory charges for an academic session/year) of new and returning undergraduate students of the university.

“The adjustment in fees, which would take effect from 1st semester, 2023/2024 academic session, is in view of the prevailing economic realities and the need for the university to be able to meet its obligations to its students, staff, and municipal service providers among others.

“It is also pertinent to note that the university has not increased its obligatory fees in recent years. Management, therefore, seeks the kind understanding and support of students and other stakeholders with the assurance of its commitment towards ensuring that students get the best learning experience.”

The mandatory fees for one academic session for new students without laboratory/studio is as follows;

registration N25,000, identity card

N5,000, result verification N5,500, examinations N15,000, library services

N15,000, information technology &

entrepreneurship N15,000, students’ handbook N5,000, accreditation N5,825, medical services N10,000, TISHIP

N5,000, sports N10,000, matriculation N5,000, endowment Fund N5,000.

For students offering courses with laboratory/studio, the fees are the same for those not except the payment of N49, 975 for lab/studio.

The statement added that all the new students would pay for toxicology test screening N10,000 and utility charges N20,000

The mandatory fees for returning students that would use lab/students, those not applicable and medical students are to pay

registration N15,000, identity card N5,000,

examinations N15,000, library services

N15,000, information technology & entrepreneurship N15,000, students’ handbook, laboratory/studio N39,500 (with lab/studio) and N89,500 (medical students),

accreditation N5,750, medical services N10,000, TISHIP N5,000, sports N10,000 and

endowment fund N5,000.

The three categories of returning students are to pay utility charges of N20, 000,

convocation Fee of N30, 000 for final year students.

The statement added that charges for field trip where such is a mandatory requirement of the course of study would be determined as the need arises.

Total fees for new undergraduates without lab/studio is N126,325, those with lab/studio is N176,325. Medical students would cough out N190,250, courses that require the use of lab/studio would pay N140,250 and programmes that do not need lab/studio are to pay N100,750.