From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Moroccan, Mr. Eddahmani Abdelileh and his wife, Rihab Gwayed, a Tunisian, have arrived Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria on bicycles after spending 11months on the roads cycling.

The couple said they decided to embark on the expedition to mark their honey moon having met during one of their cycling outings which eventually resulted to their marriage last year.

Mrs. Rihab who spoke on behalf of his husband said they have been hearing about Nigeria and based on that, they decided to include the country as one of the Africa countries to tour.

She said they never wanted to think of the risk involved in coming to Nigeria despite all the bad things they have been hearing about the country but to their surprise, what they have been hearing, turned out to be the opposite adding that Nigerians are hospitable and accommodating.

The tourists said the Nigerian delicacies that have caught their fancies are “Fufu and Egusi soup”

The tourists who tied their tenths and other cooking utensils on their bicycles said whenever they are tired and wanted to pass the night, they simply make use of their make shift tenths.

Rihab who said that their cycling started in December 2022, added that they have toured 11 countries and that their intention is to tour all the Africa countries using the bicycles.

“Morocco was the first, Maritenia, Senegal, Gambia, Mali, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Guinea, Nigeria.

“First of all, it was a passion for us to travel and cycling, we combine two passions together and we also like to explore our continent as we are also Africans and we don’t know enough about Africa only in the news or in the media you hear about it and we don’t really see the real side of Africa. It was for us like curiosity to know more about it.

“So, we want to come here and see with our eyes, live with the people around here and see how are their cultures too”, Rehab said.

Receiving the tourists who were briefed that the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council is one of the safest place to pass the night, the chairman of the council, Festus Alenkhe welcomed the tourists and assured them of their safety.

The chairman said though he is aware that they came with their make shift tenths but the union is going to provide them with accommodation and feeding pending when they are done with their stay in the state.