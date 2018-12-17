Victor Osimhen was once again the hero for Sporting Charleroi after starring in their 2-0 win over KAA Gent in the Belgian First Division A at the weekend.

The Nigeria international is having a banner season at Sporting Charleroi, with his opener against Gent his ninth goal in all competitions following his loan move from Wolfsburg in Germany.

According to Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure, scouts of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were present at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi to run the rule over the most exciting talents on both teams.

READ ALSO Onazi committed to playing for Nigeria

Giorgi Chakvetadze from KAA Gent and Victor Osimhen have been mentioned as possible targets for the clubs.

Bayer Leverkusen also had a scout in the stands as well as Italian Serie A side Fiorentina.

Despite interest from top European teams, Osimhen has vowed to finish the season at Sporting Charleroi.

Omeruo inspires Leganes to 8 straight unbeaten matches

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo’s club Leganes continued their unbeaten streak in the La Liga Santander with a goalless draw against Celta Vigo at the Balaidos stadium to extend their fairytale unbeaten form in the season to eight straight matches in all competition.

Celta Vigo the previous week had defeated Villarreal 3 – 2 away from home but was unable to get a goal in the encounter with the Nigerian international controlling proceedings in the heart of the defense.

Omeruo on loan from English side Chelsea made his first appearance for Leganes in a substitute appearance against Rayo Vallecano in a 1 – 0 win for the home side and made his first start against Atletico Madrid in a game that ended in a one-all draw and has since become a regular for the side.

Since making his first appearance, Omeruo has gathered a total of 11 appearances with 10 straight starts and with the 2013 Africa Cup of nations winner in the squad, Leganes have only lost once, against Levante in his first full start.

Omeruo in the colours of Leganess in 11 matches have seen the team win four matches, six draws and one loss.

Celebrating the feat Omeruo on his instagram handle wrote “Good to take one point from a difficult game… 8 games unbeaten. Team fought till the end.”