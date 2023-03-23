From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced Promise Thompson to death by hanging for killing Mr. Chidiebere Ogbugu and stealing his five-year-old child.

Thompson and his accomplice, Beatrice Ogbunka, stood trial on a three-count charge of armed robbery, kidnapping and child theft.

The incident have occurred on October 25, 2018, in Rumuolumeni, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State

It was gathered that Ogbunka the accomplice had fled after she was granted bail by the Police.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Sika Henry-Aprioku, stated that the prosecution counsel’s evidence showed that Thompson took the child to Abia State and sold him to a syndicate, who in turn sold the child to another syndicate.

Also, Justice Henry-Aprioku sentenced Chisom Lucky to seven years imprisonment, while her husband, Lucky, bagged a 10-year sentence for child theft, for buying the child from Thompson and selling him off afterwards.