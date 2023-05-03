From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A 29-year-old man named Gwom Yusuf Ali from Barkin Ladi, Jos Plateau State, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison by the High Court in Nasarawa Local Government Area for armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearm.

He was arrested by the Nigerian Police Force in November 2020 after a robbery attack in Gunki-Marmara, along Keffi road in Nasarawa local government.

The defendant was charged on two count charges of armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearm. He reportedly confessed to robbing Hassan Ahmed, an Okada rider, at gunpoint and stealing his motorcycle and the sum of N130.00.

The prosecution presented the defendant’s confessional statement through the Investigating Police Officer, and after the close of the prosecution case, the defense counsel did not adduce any evidence in defense of the case against her client.

The judge of the Nasarawa High Court, Justice Sunday Bawa, relied on the evidence of the IPO and the defendant’s confessional statement to convict him of armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearm under the robbery and forearms Act (Special Provision) Act, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defendant was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for armed robbery and 1 year for unlawful possession of firearm. The two sentences are to run concurrently.

Daily sun gathered that the defendant has been in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service since his arrest in November 2020.