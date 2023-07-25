From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A 43-year-old man identified as Dantata Bawa has allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in North Bank area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident took place Monday afternoon in the house of the suspect when he lured the girl into his room in their shared neighbourhood.

A source who didn’t want to be named told reporters on Tuesday that the mother of the girl was away at the time the incident happened.

“The small girl according to a witness was playing in the neighbourhood when the man cornered her into the room and defiled her.”

Our source said the suspect, Bawa, who is an artisan, is a serial offender as he has previous cases of rape of minors to his name.

Bawa was arrested by the Police following a distressed call and he confessed to the crime when he was being questioned.

He is currently held at the Police headquarters in Makurdi.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incidence and said the suspect will be charged to court soon.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Benue Coalition of Human Rights Protection, (BCHRP), Jimmie Adzenda, in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi, said the group is following the case and will ensure that it is not only prosecuted to a logical conclusion but that the culprit is punished to serve as deterrent to others.

The Coalition Coordinator expressed worries that cases of rape are on the rise in the state.

He called on stakeholders especially the Civil Society organisations, the security agencies and the media as well as the Nigerian Bar Association and International Federation of Female Lawyers, FIDA, to do more for women and children in Benue and the country in general.